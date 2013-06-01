UPDATE 1-Rig firm Seadrill risks Chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Seadrill faces debt-to-equity conversion; Chapter 11 beckons
BEIJING, June 1 China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 50.8 in May from 50.6 in April, an official survey showed on Saturday, indicating a slight pick-up in China's manufacturing activity.
The PMI reading, published by the National Bureau of Statistics, was stronger than market expectations of 50.1 in a Reuters poll.
A reading above 50 indicates expanding activity while a reading below that level points to a contraction.
A sub-index measuring new orders inched up to 51.8 in May from 51.7 in April, indicating stronger demand for Chinese goods.
A PMI survey sponsored by HSBC, which focuses more on small- and medium-sized firms in the private sector as compared with the official one, is scheduled to be published on Monday.
Its preliminary May reading, published last week, fell to 49.6, slipping under the 50-point level for the first time since October as new orders shrank.
* Seadrill faces debt-to-equity conversion; Chapter 11 beckons
LONDON, Feb 28 The Bank of England's newest deputy governor came under criticism from lawmakers on Tuesday for sticking too closely to the central bank's orthodoxy and faced tough questions about her family's links to the banking industry.
Feb 28 U.S. stock index futures were flat on Tuesday but hovered near all-time highs as investors awaited President Donald Trump's speech for details on his agenda for the economy.