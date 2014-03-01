TREASURIES-Yields dip as traders neutralize bets ahead of Fed statement
* Traders square positions ahead of expected Wed. Fed rate hike
BEIJING, March 1 Activity in China's factory sector slowed to an 8-month low in February, a government survey showed, reinforcing signs of a modest slowdown in the economy as demand weakens.
The official Purchasing Managers' Index edged down to 50.2 in February from January's 50.5, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday.
Economists had expected the reading to dip to 50.1, just above the 50-point threshold separating growth from contraction.
WASHINGTON, March 14 U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in February as the cost of services such as hotel accommodation pushed higher and the year-on-year gain was the largest in nearly five years, pointing to steadily rising inflation pressures.
MOSCOW, March 14 President Vladimir Putin has approved a decree allowing some troops from Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia to be incorporated into the Russian army, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.