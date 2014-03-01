BEIJING, March 1 Activity in China's factory sector slowed to an 8-month low in February, a government survey showed, reinforcing signs of a modest slowdown in the economy as demand weakens.

The official Purchasing Managers' Index edged down to 50.2 in February from January's 50.5, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday.

Economists had expected the reading to dip to 50.1, just above the 50-point threshold separating growth from contraction.