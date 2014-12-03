BRIEF-ON Semiconductor announces proposed private offering of $500 mln of convertible senior notes
BEIJING Dec 3 China's services sector grew slightly faster in November, an official survey showed on Wednesday, a welcome respite to a run of underwhelming data from the world's second-largest economy as it faces its worst slowdown in at least six years.
The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 53.9 in November from October's 53.8, hovering comfortably above the 50-point line that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals-to use net proceeds of offering for research, development activities, phase 3 clinical trial activities for lupus nephritis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Physicians realty trust announces public offering of 15,000,000 common shares