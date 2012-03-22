* New orders shrinking, index at four-month low
* Broad weakness in five key components of PMI
* Markets sell off; oil, stocks, Aussie dollar slide
* PMI reinforces expectations for pro-growth policies
By Nick Edwards
BEIJING, March 22 China's economic momentum
slowed in March as factory activity shrank for a fifth straight
month, leaving investors fretting about the risks to global
growth and anticipating fresh policy support from Beijing.
The HSBC flash purchasing managers index, the earliest
indicator of China's industrial activity, fell back to 48.1 from
February's four-month high of 49.6. New orders sank to a
four-month low, an expected rebound in export orders failed to
emerge and new hiring slumped to a two-year low.
"With new export orders sluggish and domestic demand still
softening, China's slow down has yet to finish. This calls for
further easing to come from Beijing," HSBC chief China
economist, Qu Hongbin, said in a statement.
Investors immediately hedged exposures to trades betting on
a rebound in global growth. Brent crude oil shed half a
percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng stock index sank 0.1
percent into the red to reverse early gains of 0.7 percent and
the Australian dollar skidded to a two-month low.
Broad-based weakness in the five key components that
generate the headline index level surprised analysts,
particularly those who had anticipated a clear cut rebound in
factory activity in March after the Lunar New Year disrupted
output in the first two months and distorted the data.
"This data suggests there's something more profound at work,
that it's not just a Lunar New Year problem and that it's not
just affecting exports, but domestic demand," Tim Condon, chief
economist and head of Asian research at ING in Singapore, said.
"We'll be talking about this all day. This will be news on
(TV) tonight in the U.S., the weak China PMI," he told Reuters.
An index reading of 50 marks the line between expansion and
contraction, according to the methodology of the survey compiled
by UK-based data provider, Markit.
Index sponsor HSBC reckons factors unique to the Chinese
economy make 48 especially significant, given that an index at
that level still implies industrial production growth at a
healthy 11-12 percent and overall GDP growth around 8 percent.
Annual growth of 8 percent for the full year would be the
slowest in at least a decade for the world's second-biggest
economy, but comfortably above the government's 2012 target of
7.5 percent.
BEARISH VIEWS
The flash PMI reading will reinforce the more bearish views
on China's economic trajectory.
The HSBC Manufacturing PMI index has not been consistently
above 50 since June 2011, though it is far above readings of
low-40s delivered at the depth of the global financial crisis in
late 2008 and early 2009.
The new orders sub-index fell to 46.2, which weighed on the
overall index because it is the single biggest of the five
components comprising the PMI.
Manufacturing output, the second-biggest component of the
overall index, slipped back below the 50-point dividing line to
hit a two-month low.
New export orders signalled a second-straight month of
shrinkage, albeit at a slower pace than in February.
Backlogs of work shrank to their lowest level since January
2009, near the depths of the global financial crisis as world
trade -- a core driver of Chinese economic growth - ground to a
halt and Beijing began implementing a 4 trillion yuan ($635
billion) economic stimulus package.
Of the 11 aspects of business analysed by the survey, only
one had not changed from the previous month; input prices were
static and pointed to lingering inflation risks.
That highlights the dilemma for China's policymakers in
containing price pressures while giving adequate support to
growth.
But Bank of America/Merrill Lynch economists cautioned about
reading too much into the HSBC survey because it captures data
mainly from small and medium-sized firms, which have relatively
large exposure to exports and less access to bank credit than
big companies.
"The number could make some sell-side analysts to claim
(again) that China is undergoing a hard landing. But we
disagree," Ting Lu, Hong Kong-based China economist at the bank
wrote in a note to clients. "We confidently maintain our 8.6
percent annual GDP growth forecast."
Indeed, the government's official PMI, which surveys mostly
big companies, has painted a different picture of China's
economy. It was 51.0 in February, its highest since September as
new export orders expanded. The next official PMI is due for
release on April 1.
Many analysts have revised up their forecasts for 2012
growth and the consensus view is that the first quarter is
likely to be the bottom of the current economic downswing.
UNSETTLED GLOBAL MARKETS
Concerns about a slowdown in the Chinese economy unsettled
global markets earlier this week after BHP Billiton,
the world's largest miner, said it was seeing signs that iron
ore demand from China was flattening.
The price of three-month copper futures on the London Metal
Exchange fell 0.67 percent after the PMI was released.
Data for the flash PMI was collected between March 12-20 and
is typically based on approximately 85-90 percent of total PMI
survey responses each month.
A Reuters poll earlier this month revealed a consensus call
for required reserve ratios (RRR) at the biggest banks to be cut
by 150 basis points in 2012 to support money supply and growth.
The first 50 bps cut was not forecast until the second quarter.
The RRR was at a record high of 21.5 percent before the
central bank called a halt to a near two-year long policy
tightening campaign in November, cutting the rate by 50 bps. It
followed it with another 50 bps cut in February.
China's economy is expected to return a fifth successive
quarter of slowing growth. Analysts anticipate growth will slide
towards 8 percent in the first three months of 2012 compared
with a year ago, weakening from 8.9 percent in the final quarter
of last year.
Zhu Baoliang, chief economist at the State Information
Centre, a government think-tank, said first-quarter growth could
be 8.2-8.3 percent and then slow further in the second quarter.
"The downward pressure on the economy is bigger than we had
previously anticipated," he said.
China's official growth target has been cut to 7.5 percent
this year, a pace the government hopes will give it room to
deliver on promised structural reforms without causing an
inflationary spike. Analysts broadly expect the growth target to
be exceeded and few expect a hard landing.
Yu Bin, a senior economist at the Chinese cabinet's
Development Research Centre think-tank said he expected growth
to hit 8.5 percent in the first quarter and expand at the same
rate for the full year, provided there was no external economic
deterioration and that China's property market was stable.
Beijing policymakers had to be ready to cope with shocks, he
suggested. "We should have emergency plans to respond to extreme
risks," Yu said.
