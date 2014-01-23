BEIJING Jan 23 Activity in China's factory
sector contracted in January for the first time in six months, a
preliminary survey showed on Thursday, pointing to a weak start
for the economy in 2014 as policymakers seek to curb high debt
levels to head off financial risks.
Weighed down by weaker domestic and export demand, the flash
Markit/HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PM) fell to 49.6 in
January from December's final reading of 50.5, dropping below
the 50 line which separates expansion of activity from
contraction.
The data is the first indication of sentiment in the 56.9
trillion yuan ($9.4 trillion) economy, the world's
second-largest, for the new year.
"Such a reading highlights the deteriorating growth outlook
as policymakers are tightening their monetary stance, pushing
through with an austerity campaign, and withdrawing stimulus
measures," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, a senior economist and
strategist for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong.
"The reading points to a further slowdown in manufacturing
and the entire economy in Q214. We maintain our below-consensus
forecast for 2014 GDP growth of 7.2 percent."
The Australian dollar dropped to a session low of $0.8800
from around $0.8838 just before the data. China is
Australia's single biggest export market. See.
Most Asian share markets extended early losses.
The CSI300 index of the largest Shanghai and
Shenzhen A-share listings fell 0.32 percent, while Hong Kong
shares tumbled 1.2 percent.
Rising money market rates and bond yields since the middle
of last year indicate China's central bank is committed to
deleveraging in the economy to fend off potential risks, but it
has so far refrained from tightening policy abruptly.
"The marginal contraction of January's headline HSBC flash
China manufacturing PMI was mainly dragged by cooling domestic
demand conditions," said Qu Hongbin, chief economist for China
at HSBC.
"This implies softening growth momentum for manufacturing
sectors, which has already weighed on employment growth. As
inflation is not a concern, the policy focus should tilt towards
supporting growth to avoid repeating growth deceleration seen in
1H 2013."
The flash PMI showed a faster rate of decrease in new export
orders and employment in January. The new orders index came in
at 49.8, the first contraction in six months.
PMI surveys at the end of last year had confirmed slowing
momentum, with the HSBC/Markit one showing a three-month low and
the government's official PMI at a four-month low. Both cited
weak new export orders as one of the main reasons for the
dip.
A Reuters visit to southern China's manufacturing heartlands
this month showed many factories have closed earlier than usual
for the upcoming Lunar New Year, the nation's biggest holiday,
discouraged by weak orders and rising costs.
Some analysts said the holiday may have influenced the weak
activity figures, but others were more cautious.
"There are no strong seasonal factors in January - sentiment
has increased in every January over the past 5 years," Kowalczyk
said.
"There is, theoretically, a possibility of a Lunar New Year
effect, but even in 2012, when the holiday also fell in January,
the HSBC PMI rose. Hence, we assume that the weakening of mood
is cyclical and reflects underlying weakening of growth
momentum."
REBALANCING ACT
Chinese leaders have pledged to push reforms to unleash new
growth drivers as the world's second-largest economy loses
steam, burdened by industrial overcapacity, piles of debt and
soaring house prices.
That means reducing government intervention to allow market
forces to have a bigger say in allocating resources, and
promoting domestic consumption at the expense of investment and
exports.
China's annual economic growth slowed to 7.7 percent in the
fourth quarter of 2013 from 7.8 percent in the previous quarter,
putting full-year growth at 7.7 percent, sightly ahead of the
government's target of 7.5 percent.
While the economy narrowly missed expectations for full-year
growth to fall to a 14-year low in 2013, some economists say a
further cooldown will be inevitable this year as officials
hunker down for difficult reforms.
Still, most economists believe the slowdown will be modest
and expect 2014 full-year growth will be between 7 percent and
7.5 percent.
Sources with top think-tanks have said the government likely
will stick with the 7.5 percent target this year, indicating the
leadership is still keen to keep the economy on an even keel as
they push reforms.
Premier Li Keqiang said in a written address to the World
Economic Forum in Davos that China will continue to deepen
reforms and maintain steady economic growth this year, and also
take more forceful measures to boost employment.
The HSBC/Markit PMI is more weighted towards smaller and
private companies than the official one, which contains more
large and state-owned firms.
The final HSBC/Markit manufacturing PMI for January is due
on Jan. 30 and the official manufacturing PMI is set for release
on Feb. 1.