BEIJING Nov 20 Growth in China's vast factory
sector stalled in November, with output contracting for the
first time in six months, a private survey showed on Thursday,
adding to signs that the economy may still be losing traction.
The reading is the latest in a string of weak figures in
recent weeks, strengthening the case for more stimulus to avert
a sharper slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
Hurt by a cooling property sector, erratic foreign demand
and slackening domestic investment growth, China's economy is
seen posting its weakest annual growth in 24 years this year at
7.4 percent.
The flash HSBC/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers'
index (PMI) fell to a six-month low of 50.0 from a final reading
of 50.4 in October and well below the 50.3 forecast by analysts.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while one below 50
points to contraction on a monthly basis.
"We are still expecting 7.1 percent growth for the fourth
quarter," said Shen Minggao, an economist at Citi.
"The economy is still under downward pressure and we expect
three rate cuts from now until the middle of next year," said
Shen, who expected interest rates to be cut by 25 basis points
each time.
To re-energise the economy, the government has rolled out a
steady stream of stimulus since April that has put a floor
beneath flagging growth. The ailing property market, for
example, is showing some tentative signs of possibly bottoming
out, though it may remain weak well into 2015.
But with large sections of the economy still listless, many
analysts expect more policy support in coming months.
Some expect authorities to quietly increase money supply by
giving banks more discounted loans, while others including
economists at state think-tanks believe the government could act
more aggressively by cutting rates before the year-end.
"Disinflationary pressures remain strong and the labour
market showed further signs of weakening," said Hongbin Qu,
chief China economist at HSBC.
"We still see uncertainties in the months ahead from the
property market and on the export front. We think more monetary
and fiscal easing measures should be deployed."
Thursday's PMI showed overall new orders picked up slightly
but new export orders slowed markedly, dragging on activity. The
factory output sub-index fell to 49.5, the first contraction
since May.
Employment also shrank slightly last month, with a sub-index
for jobs falling to 48.4 from October's 48.9. Senior Chinese
leaders including Premier Li Keqiang have said that keeping the
labour market healthy is a crucial policy priority.
In a sign that activity could stay sluggish next year, the
country's top economic planner said on Wednesday that the
economy faces increasing downward pressure in 2015, while the
cabinet promised to help lower funding costs by giving banks
more flexibility to lend.
(1 US dollar = 6.1190 Chinese yuan)
