* Nov official manufacturing PMI at 8-month low
* Nov HSBC final PMI at 6-month low
* Cooling manufacturing sector adds to fears
* More policy easing seen to avert sharper slowdown
(Adds details, more economists' comment)
BEIJING, Dec 1 Growth in China's manufacturing
sector slowed in November, suggesting the world's second-largest
economy is still losing momentum and adding pressure on
authorities to ramp up stimulus measures after unexpectedly
cutting interest rates last month.
After saying for months that China does not need any big
economic stimulus, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) surprised
financial markets by lowering rates on Nov. 21 to shore up
growth. Analysts see more moves in coming months if the economy
continues to stumble.
"The PBOC's rate cut appears to have failed to improve
sentiment, and we see little improvement in activity indicators
in November," ANZ said in a research note.
"In order to maintain growth for the whole year at around
7.5 percent (the official target), we believe that Chinese
authorities will intensify easing efforts in December to
accelerate growth momentum."
The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) eased to an
eight-month low of 50.3 last month, the National Bureau of
Statistics said on Monday, still indicating a modest expansion
in activity but below forecasts for 50.6 and October's 50.8.
The official PMI survey, which is biased towards large,
state-owned factories, showed that demand for Chinese goods was
stronger in China than abroad. New export orders contracted.
A similar private survey showed growth at Chinese factories
stalled last month. The final HSBC/Markit China Manufacturing
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) edged down to 50 in November, a
six-month low and right on the boom-bust 50-point level that
separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.
The reading was unchanged from a preliminary "flash" figure
and down from the final 50.4 in October.
The HSBC survey focuses more on smaller firms, which are
facing more stresses as cooling demand cuts into sales and
rising borrowing costs make it tougher to pay off debts, a point
the PBOC stressed when it eased rates.
The gloomy reports reinforce expectations that the economy
has lost steam despite a flurry of measures to lift growth,
fuelling bets that more policy loosening is on the cards, either
in the form of more rate cuts or reductions in the amount of
reserves banks must hold to encourage them to lend.
Hurt by a sagging property market, unsteady exports and
cooling domestic demand and investment, China's growth is
expected to slow to a 24-year low of 7.4 percent this year,
though the fourth quarter is shaping up to be possibly weaker
than earlier thought.
Growth is expected to cool further to 7.1 percent in 2015, a
Reuters poll showed.
Sources familiar with China's policy-making said leaders are
prepared to lower rates again and loosen lending curbs on
concerns that falling prices could cause a spike in bad loans,
business failures and job losses. Prior to the rate cut, some
policymakers had feared growth was on the verge of slipping
below 7 percent, a level not seen since the global financial
crisis.
SOFT LABOUR MARKET
The PMI surveys also showed the labour market remained under
stress, and other reports abound of many workers being kept on
the payrolls of inefficient "zombie" companies.
The official PMI has shown employment contracting mildly
since June 2012, while the HSBC survey showed jobs shrank for
the 13th straight month.
"Disinflationary pressures remain strong while the labour
market weakened further," said Qu Hongbin, the chief economist
at HSBC, while noting that the rate cut last month should
bolster property and manufacturing investment.
"We continue to expect further monetary and fiscal easing
measures to offset downside risks to growth."
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim
Coghill)