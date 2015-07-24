* July flash PMI falls to lowest level in 15 months
* Nearly all indicators worsen from previous month
* Poll had expected a rise from June, not a fall
* Economy improvements 'may have been derailed' -analyst
* New export orders, which expanded in June, contract
* Output sub-index at 16-month low
(Adds analyst quotes, market reaction, details)
By Winni Zhou and Pete Sweeney
BEIJING, July 24 China's factory sector
contracted by the most in 15 months in July as shrinking orders
depressed output, a preliminary private survey showed on Friday,
a worse-than-expected result that comes on the heels of a stock
market crash which began in June.
The flash Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) dropped to 48.2, the lowest reading since
April last year and a fifth straight month below 50, the level
which separates contraction from expansion.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 49.7,
slightly stronger than June's final reading of 49.4.
Output in July was 47.3, its lowest since March 2014. New
orders and new export orders, both of which expanded in June,
fell this month, according to the survey, while prices of
outputs and inputs tumbled.
"Today's PMI reading suggests that recent improvements in
economic momentum may have been derailed this month by weaker
foreign demand," Julian Evans-Pritchard, China Economist for
Capital Economics in Singapore, wrote in a note.
In fact, all the major survey indicators were downbeat
except for employment, which was slightly stronger than in June
but still showed a contraction.
"Given the survey-based nature of the PMI, it cannot be
ruled out that today's number may have been disproportionately
impacted by the weakened sentiment following the equity market
correction since June," HSBC economists Qu Hongbin and Julia
Wang wrote.
CONTRASTING PICTURES
The poor PMI results contrasted with June data, much of
which surprised on the upside and suggested that the world's
second-largest economy was stabilizing more quickly than
expected. China reported annual growth of 7.0 percent in the
second quarter, slightly above economists' expectations.
But there were wide doubts about whether there could be a
sustainable recovery.
For one thing, the June indicators largely reflected
economic conditions before a massive stock market crash wiped
out trillions of dollars of market capitalisation on Chinese
exchanges, forcing the central bank to adapt its monetary policy
and causing Beijing to roll out a massive policy support package
to get indexes to stop plummeting.
Some economists had warned that the crash could have a wider
impact on corporate performance and confidence, given some
companies had derived a substantial chunk of their profits from
investment income as opposed to core business activity. Also,
there were worries many had borrowed heavily to play stocks.
"Recent signs of economic stability were mainly the result
of a rebound in infrastructure investment and the real estate
market, but it's hard to judge if the rebound is sustainable or
not," said Hu Jiani, analyst at Cinda Securities in Beijing.
MORE EASING AHEAD?
The continuing factory output contraction seen in Friday's
survey is likely to fuel speculation that China will accelerate
the pace of loosening monetary policy to try to stoke activity.
Economists polled by Reuters this month said they expect
China to reduce interest rates by 25 basis points before the
year-end. The amount of cash that Chinese banks must hold as
reserves was also expected to be reduced to keep the Chinese
economy growing at 7 percent this year, the slowest pace in a
quarter of a century.
Additional policy support would make it the most aggressive
easing cycle overseen by the central bank since the height of
the 2008/09 global financial crisis.
"The central bank will maintain its loose monetary policy in
the second half this year, and it will continue to apply
different methods to control liquidity," Zhu Haibin, economist
at JP Morgan in Beijing, said on Wednesday.
Domestic market reaction to Friday's survey was muted, with
stocks rising slightly in the morning session, while the
spot yuan remained docile.
But the survey pulled down other Asian stock markets as well
as some commodity prices.
(Additional reporting by Koh Gui Qing, Samuel Shen and the
Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)