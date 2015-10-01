* Factory activity surveys signal further economic weakness
* Private surveys show downturn worst felt by small firms
* More stimulus measures seen in coming months
(Combines official and private surveys, adds quotes)
By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Oct 1 Activity in China's vast factory
sector shrank again in September as demand softened at home and
abroad, fueling fears that the world's second-largest economy
may be cooling more rapidly than expected just a few months ago.
Similar private surveys also showed growing strains on
smaller and medium-sized manufacturing and service companies
which are at the heart of China's economy, providing most of its
jobs and 60 percent of its gross domestic product.
The weak readings add to fears that a steady stream of
stimulus measures has been unable to keep growth from slipping
below 7 percent in the third quarter, which would be the weakest
level since the global crisis and put more pressure on jittery
financial markets.
Activity at larger, state factories shrank for a second
straight month, albeit at a slower pace than in August, while
smaller manufacturers reported the worst conditions in 6-1/2
years and falling export orders pointed to more pain ahead.
"Two straight months of manufacturing sector contraction
with a depressed equity market suggests China's third-quarter
GDP growth is likely to have slowed to 6.4 percent," economists
at ANZ said.
A summer stock market crash and China's surprise devaluation
of its currency in August sent shockwaves through global
markets, raising concerns both inside and outside of China about
Beijing's ability to manage its economy.
Still, there were no signs in the latest surveys that the
economy is facing the worst-case scenario of a hard landing, and
ANZ believes that growth could pick up again later in the year
as stimulus measures and higher government spending gradually
take effect.
The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
inched up to 49.8 in September from the previous month's reading
of 49.7, but still suggested conditions were deteriorating.
A private survey by Caixin/Markit focusing on small
factories pointed to an even sharper cooldown, with the PMI
shrinking to 47.2, the lowest since March 2009. Readings below
50 signal a contraction.
"The two PMIs taken together still point to subdued activity
in the manufacturing sector," said Julian Evans-Pritchard,
economist at Capital Economics.
Financial services firm Markit said later on
Thursday that it would discontinue its preliminary reading on
China factory activity, though it would still issue a final
report. Many global investors have relied on the "flash"
estimates for their first glimpse of business conditions in
China for the month.
LABOUR MARKET KEY TO BEIJING'S RESPONSE?
Both the official and private surveys showed manufacturers
shed more jobs last month as sales weakened and new export
orders continued to contract.
The health of the labour market could be key in determining
how much more stimulus authorities will deploy in coming months.
Many economists see further cuts in interest rates and bank
reserve requirements this year.
Regulators on Wednesday cut downpayment requirements again
for first-time home buyers as they look to reduce the ailing
property market's drag on the broader economy. It was the second
measure in two days to fire up consumption, following a
government decision to halve the sales tax on small cars.
Tens of millions of Chinese were thrown out of work during
the global crisis, alarming the stability-obsessed Communist
Party. The current downturn has not produced evidence of mass
layoffs so far, though tales abound of "zombie" factories
keeping workers on payrolls at subsistence wages.
SERVICES SECTOR SHOWING FATIGUE
Perhaps more concerning for the government and investors
were growing signs of stress in China's services sector, which
now accounts for nearly half of GDP.
The services industry has been the lone bright spot for the
economy in the last few years, helping to cushion a prolonged
downturn in the factory sector and investment, but it too has
begun to show signs of fatigue in recent months as consumers
grow more cautious.
While larger services firms continued to expand at a fairly
solid clip of 53.4 in September, growth for their smaller peers
came close to stalling, official and private surveys showed.
Indeed, the Caixin surveys suggested service sector growth
is no longer strong enough to compensate for the growing
downdraft from weak manufacturing and investment.
A composite PMI covering both manufacturing and services
shrank for the second month in September and at a sharper rate.
The government is due to release third-quarter GDP data on
Oct 19.
Many market watchers suspect current growth is already much
weaker than official data suggest, pointing to weak electricity
usage, sluggish freight volumes and the growing number of
mmultinational firms such as Caterpillar and General
Motors reporting flagging China sales.
(Additional reporting By Winni Zhou; Editing by Kim Coghill)