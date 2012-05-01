BEIJING, May 1 China's official purchasing managers' index rose to 53.3 in April from 53.1 in March, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

Following is a breakdown of the purchasing managers' index:

Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Overall PMI 53.3 53.1 51.0 50.5 50.3 49.0 50.4 51.2 50.9 Output 57.2 55.2 53.8 53.6 53.4 50.9 52.3 52.7 52.3 New orders 54.5 55.1 51.0 50.4 49.8 47.8 50.5 51.3 51.1 New export orders

52.2 51.9 51.1 46.9 48.6 45.6 48.6 50.9 48.3 Backlogs of orders

48.4 50.5 49.4 43.2 46.6 45.2 46.0 48.9 47.6 Stocks of goods

49.5 50.8 50.5 48.0 50.6 53.1 50.3 49.9 48.9 Quantity of purchases

54.4 54.8 53.6 50.2 50.9 49.8 50.7 51.5 51.2 Imports 50.5 51.5 50.8 46.9 49.1 47.3 47.0 50.1 49.7 Input prices 54.8 55.9 54.0 50.0 47.1 44.4 46.2 56.6 57.2 Stocks of purchases

48.5 49.5 48.8 49.7 48.3 46.7 48.5 49.0 48.8 Employment 51.0 51.0 49.5 47.1 48.7 49.0 49.7 51.0 50.4 Delivery times

49.6 48.9 50.3 49.7 50.1 50.4 50.7 49.5 49.9

