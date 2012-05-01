UPDATE 1-German economy rebounds in final quarter of 2016
BEIJING, May 1 China's official purchasing managers' index rose to 53.3 in April from 53.1 in March, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.
Following is a breakdown of the purchasing managers' index:
Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Overall PMI 53.3 53.1 51.0 50.5 50.3 49.0 50.4 51.2 50.9 Output 57.2 55.2 53.8 53.6 53.4 50.9 52.3 52.7 52.3 New orders 54.5 55.1 51.0 50.4 49.8 47.8 50.5 51.3 51.1 New export orders
52.2 51.9 51.1 46.9 48.6 45.6 48.6 50.9 48.3 Backlogs of orders
48.4 50.5 49.4 43.2 46.6 45.2 46.0 48.9 47.6 Stocks of goods
49.5 50.8 50.5 48.0 50.6 53.1 50.3 49.9 48.9 Quantity of purchases
54.4 54.8 53.6 50.2 50.9 49.8 50.7 51.5 51.2 Imports 50.5 51.5 50.8 46.9 49.1 47.3 47.0 50.1 49.7 Input prices 54.8 55.9 54.0 50.0 47.1 44.4 46.2 56.6 57.2 Stocks of purchases
48.5 49.5 48.8 49.7 48.3 46.7 48.5 49.0 48.8 Employment 51.0 51.0 49.5 47.1 48.7 49.0 49.7 51.0 50.4 Delivery times
49.6 48.9 50.3 49.7 50.1 50.4 50.7 49.5 49.9
(Reporting By Lucy Hornby; Editing by Paul Tait)
