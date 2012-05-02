* HSBC PMI at 49.3 in April, 48.3 in March, 49.6 in Feb
* China's official PMI hits 13-month high after dim Q1
* Discrepancy shows private firms still struggling
* Pace of economic rebound in question
By Lucy Hornby
BEIJING, May 2 China's manufacturing sector
showed fresh signs of bottoming out in April, with export orders
ticking up, but activity still contracted for a sixth
consecutive month, according to a private sector survey on
Wednesday.
"The seasonal rebound this year was much weaker than that in
the past, suggesting growth momentum remains soft," Barclay's
Capital analyst Yiping Huang said in a note to clients.
The HSBC China Purchasing Managers' Index, geared to smaller
firms, improved to 49.3 in April from 48.3 in March, but
remained below the threshold of 50 that divides expansion from
contraction. It was slightly better than a preliminary estimate
of 49.1 in late April.
The weaker reading from the HSBC index contrasted with
strong official PMI numbers released on Tuesday, highlighting
the continued divergence between China's larger, predominantly
state-owned enterprises and smaller, private firms which are
struggling to get credit.
Still, it showed that the rate of deterioration had slowed
following a difficult first quarter when economic growth hit its
slowest pace in nearly three years.
The government's official manufacturing PMI,
largely indicative of bigger firms, rose to a 13-month high of
53.3 in April, thanks to stronger output and more new export
orders. The March reading was 53.1.
"Anecdotal evidence provided by survey respondents suggested
that reduced production reflected lower levels of incoming new
business. There were also reports of a general deterioration in
market conditions," Markit Economics, which compiled the HSBC
index, wrote in its report.
TURNING POINT
The China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, which
compiles the official index, also urged caution on Tuesday.
"Influenced by the change in demand, there is the
possibility of a waning in future economic growth," one of the
federation's analysts, Zhang Liqun, said.
Many analysts view the first quarter of this year as the
bottom of the down cycle for the Chinese economy. Growth eased
to a near three-year low of 8.1 percent in Q1 versus a year
earlier, the fifth straight quarter of slowing growth.
But they disagree over how quickly the economy will regain
momentum.
With some softness persisting into the second quarter, and
sluggish export markets, particularly in recession-hit Europe,
few expect a sharp rebound for the rest of the year.
A Reuters poll in mid-April showed that economists expect
growth to slowly tick up to 8.4 percent this year and 8.7
percent annual growth by the second quarter of next year.
As important as the rate of growth is the quality of growth.
China racked up world-beating GDP growth rates in the
aftermath of the global financial crisis but at the cost of
over-reliance on loans and a tilt towards the state-owned sector
that is still rippling through the economy.
The federation noted that while its sub-index for large
firms was at 53.7 in April, or firmly in growth territory, its
smaller firms sub-index was below the growth threshold at 49.1.
Chinese manufacturers must also contend with the pressures
of too much capacity and lacklustre demand.
"The longer the two indicators straddle either side of the
50-line, ... the less useful they become as indicators at all,"
wrote Alastair Thornton of IHS Global Insight in Beijing.
Both surveys agreed that new export orders rose, albeit
marginally, in April, while overall new orders fell, implying
that domestic demand was relatively weak.
"The disparity is a little irrelevant - everyone is used to
it now. We just look at the two indexes separately. That both
show an improvement reflects the more supportive monetary
policy," said Hao Zhou, of ANZ Bank in Shanghai.
HSBC said some respondents were cutting prices to "stimulate
fragile demand," which will pressure profit margins.
That backs up recent comments made by the chief executive of
Caterpillar Inc, the world's largest maker of
construction machinery. He said the company was trying to work
with dealers after sales fell sharply in the first quarter.
While input costs rose, albeit moderately, factory gate
prices were unchanged in April, the HSBC survey found. The
inability to pass on rising raw materials or labour costs is a
sign of overcapacity.
The quantity of purchases sub-index ticked above the 50 mark
for the first time since October 2011, HSBC said, although it
noted that subdued demand reined in buying.
Almost four-fifths of the HSBC survey respondents said
export orders were unchanged.
