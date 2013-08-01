* Official PMI inched up to 50.3 in July from June's 50.1
* HSBC PMI dips to 47.7 in July, lowest in nearly a year
* Little signs of a quick turnaround in economy
By Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Aug 1 China's factory activity was
slightly stronger than expected in July, a government survey
showed on Thursday, but analysts cautioned against rushing to a
conclusion that the world's second-largest economy had arrested
its slowdown.
In contrast to the official report, a private survey focused
on smaller firms suggested manufacturing remained under pressure
in an economy that has slowed in nine of the past 10 quarters.
The government has tried to allay concerns the economy has
slowed more than expected as it pushes through reforms, recently
announcing a series of targeted support measures and expressing
confidence of meeting its 7.5 percent growth target this year.
"The government needs to do more to strengthen this momentum
if you look at the official figure. There are still a lot of
uncertainties in the economy," said Haibin Zhu, chief China
economist at JPMorgan Chase in Hong Kong.
The official PMI, which focuses on big and state-owned
firms, published by the National Bureau of Statistics, rose to
50.3 in July from 50.1 in June. Economists had expected it to
fall to 49.9.
In contrast, the HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI),
compiled by Markit Economics Research, showed activity shrank
for a third straight month as it fell to an 11-month low of
47.7, matching a preliminary figure last week.
A reading above 50 indicates expanding activity while a
figure below that level points to a contraction.
"The HSBC PMI concentrates on small companies, so we can see
the small companies are more affected by the liquidity tension
apparently," said Wei Yao, China economist at Societe Generale
in Hong Kong.
"I think the official report does offer a slim hope that the
economy is stabilising at least, but it is still a bit early to
conclude that things have turned around decisively."
The better-than-expected official PMI buoyed shares in China
and Asia and helped the Australian dollar, considered a
proxy for Chinese growth because of the countries' strong trade
links, pull away from a three-year low hit in early trade.
The politburo, China's top decision-making body, has pledged
stable economic growth in the second half of this year as it
presses ahead with reforms and restructuring.
While keeping the door shut for big stimulus, the government
has unveiled polices to boost spending in social housing, urban
infrastructure, high-speed rail and energy-saving industries,
and tax breaks for small firms.
Analysts in a Reuters poll forecast annual GDP growth
slowing to 7.4 percent in the third quarter from 7.5 percent in
the second. Full-year growth is forecast to be 7.5 percent - in
line with the official target.
FACTORY JOB LOSSES INEVITABLE
China's leaders are working to turn the economy into one led
by domestic consumption and demand from a focus on manufacturing
and exports, but those changes raise the possibility of job
losses as traditional industries restructure.
A sub-index of the HSBC PMI measuring employment contracted
for a fourth month to be at its weakest since March 2009. The
official PMI indicates employment has been falling since the
middle of last year.
Authorities hope the services sector can pick up the slack,
but a failure to keep Chinese in jobs could threaten the social
stability and economic prosperity that the Communist Party says
justifies its one-party rule.
More manufacturing job losses look inevitable as Beijing
tackles the worst polluters and loss-making companies in sectors
gripped by overcapacity as part of its economic reforms.
"With weak demand from both domestic and external markets,
the cooling manufacturing sector continued to weigh on
employment," said Hongbin Qu, China economist at HSBC.
China's official PMI suggests services are growing faster
than manufacturing. The services measure has hovered between
53.9 and 56.7 in the past 12 months, while manufacturing has
fluctuated between 49.2 and 50.9.