* Factory activity contracts for 2nd month but at slower
pace
* HSBC/Markit Flash Manufacturing PMI at 49.8 in January
* Input prices sink to lows seen in global financial crisis
* Orders, export orders grow but only moderately
(Adds bad debt ratios rising to 5-year high)
By Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, Jan 23 China's manufacturing growth
stalled for the second straight month in January and companies
had to cut prices at a faster clip to win new business, adding
to worries about growing deflationary pressures in the economy,
a private survey showed.
The HSBC/Markit Flash Manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index (PMI) hovered at 49.8 in January, little changed from
December's 49.6 and just below the 50-point mark that separates
contraction from growth on a monthly basis.
A Reuters poll had forecast a second month of contraction
with a reading of 49.6.
Reflecting the tumble in oil prices, which have more
than halved in the last six months, a sub-index for input prices
sank to 39.9, a level not seen since the global financial
crisis.
But companies also had to cut output prices for the sixth
straight month to sell their products, and more deeply than in
December, eroding their profit margins.
"Today's data suggest that the manufacturing slowdown is
still ongoing amidst weak domestic demand," Qu Hongbin, a HSBC
economist in Hong Kong said on Friday.
"More monetary and fiscal easing measures will be needed to
support growth in the coming months."
Falling prices are a concern for China, which wants to avoid
Japan's fate of sinking into a 20-year deflationary funk that
has depressed consumption and economic growth.
The survey showed final demand for China's factory goods
rose this month, but only modestly as the sub-indices for new
orders and new export orders stood close to the 50-point
threshold.
Factories laid off staff for the 15th consecutive month in
January in the face of tepid demand, the PMI showed.
DEFLATION SETTING IN?
There are already some signs of stubborn deflationary
pressure in China.
Producer prices have fallen for almost three straight years.
That helped to drag China's annual consumer inflation to a
near five-year low of 1.5 percent in December.
To contain deflationary risks, economists at state
think-tanks who are privy to China's policy discussions said
authorities are ready to cut interest rates further and pressure
banks to step up lending. The central bank unexpectedly cut
rates in November for the first time in more than two
years.
Some Chinese consumers are already postponing purchases in
anticipation that prices will fall further in the future
, a classic warning sign of deflation that would
deal another blow to the Chinese economy, where growth hit a
24-year-low of 7.4 percent last year.
Although 2014 economic growth data was not as bad as some
had feared, it suggested that a steady series of policy easing
had not sustained activity as much as policymakers had hoped.
In a sign of the times, separate data on Friday showed the
bad debt ratio at Chinese banks climbed to a five-year high of
1.64 percent at the end of 2014 as companies struggled to repay
their loans in the dour business climate.
Indeed, Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co Ltd
said on Friday its 2014 net profit could more than
halve after falling coal prices dented demand for coal
machinery.
That followed a more dire forecast from Zoomlion Heavy
Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd ,
another heavy equipment maker, which said on Monday that its
2014 net profit may have plunged 80 percent. The profit warning
was its fifth in 21 months.
"Right now, I'm more worried about investment," said Chang
Chun Hua, an economist at Nomura in Hong Kong. "The financing
cost of investment is getting higher with deflation. Real
interest rates are going up."
Economists polled by Reuters expect the economy to slow
further this year to around 7 percent, even with additional
stimulus measures. A cooling property market, high financing
costs and heavy corporate and local government debt loads will
likely continue to drag on activity.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang acknowledged on Wednesday that
the world's second-largest economy will face downward pressures
in 2015 but said it was not heading for a hard landing.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)