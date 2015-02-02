* HSBC/Markit final PMI level 49.7 vs Dec 49.6
* Employers shed jobs for 15th month
* Output rises marginally, first gain since Oct
SHANGHAI, Feb 2 Activity in China's factory
sector shrank for the second straight month in January, a
private business survey showed on Monday, as the new year got
off to a rocky start for the world's second-largest economy.
The slack performance, including a 15th month of shrinking
factory employment, will add to the debate over how and whether
Beijing will accelerate policy easing, with most bank economists
calling for a combination of rate cuts and increased liquidity
to spur productive investment.
The final HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for
January came in at 49.7 on a seasonally adjusted basis, just
below the 50.0 level that separates growth from contraction. The
number was slightly lower than a preliminary "flash" reading of
49.8 but higher than the final 49.6 in December.
"Demand in the manufacturing sector remains weak and more
aggressive monetary and fiscal easing measures will be needed to
prevent another sharp slowdown in growth," said Hongbin Qu,
China chief economist at HSBC.
The dour data mirrored two official reports released by the
government on Sunday which showed weakness in China's
manufacturing and services sectors last month.
The official PMI - which is biased towards large Chinese
factories - unexpectedly showed manufacturing activity shrank
for the first time in nearly 2-1/2 years and firms saw more
gloom ahead.
"We think targeted measures remain the first policy option,"
said Tim Condon at ING.
"The November policy rate cut was preceded by complaints by
Premier Li about the lack of credit flow to businesses and we
will be looking for similar hints to gauge the likelihood of a
bazooka stimulus," he said, adding that he didn't consider the
sub-50 official reading particularly surprising given seasonal
factors and wider economic trends.
In the private survey, there was marginal expansion in new
orders and new export orders, though both were revised downward
from the earlier "flash" estimates.
Jobs shrank for the 15th consecutive month, but the rate
slowed, with the subindex reading at 49.5 in January compared to
49.3 in December.
The slide is keeping pressure on Beijing to increase the
pace at which workers migrate into services from once
high-paying factory jobs, a challenging proposition given weak
investment in retraining.
More worrisome was the sharp slide in input costs, which
fell at their steepest rate since March 2009, with lower prices
for oil and steel playing major roles in the decline.
Ordinarily, cheaper energy prices would be good for China,
one of the world's most intensive energy consumers, but most
economists believe the phenomenon is a net negative for Chinese
firms because of its impact on ultimate demand.
"Lower commodity prices mean that China's own energy, mining
and metals-processing firms are suffering. And when this big
group of firms cuts back on capital spending, demand for
machinery and industrial products weakens," wrote Thomas Gatley
of Gavekal Dragonomics in a recent research note.
"Add in the ongoing slump in construction activity, and the
commodity correction means 2015 is shaping up to be the worst
year for Chinese industry since the global financial crisis."
Not all of Monday's PMI report was bad. Output recovered for
the first time since October, although only marginally, with
muted demand keeping a lid on it.
Hurt by a sagging property market, unsteady exports and
cooling domestic demand and investment, China's economic growth
is expected to slow to 7 percent this year even with further
stimulus measures.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk & Kim
Coghill)