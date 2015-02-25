(Adds economist's and market reaction, more details)
BEIJING Feb 25 Activity in China's mammoth
factory sector edged up to a four-month high in February but
export orders shrank at their fastest rate in 20 months, a
private survey showed, painting a murky outlook that argues for
more policy support.
The flash HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
inched up to 50.1 in February, a whisker above the 50-point
level that separates growth in activity from a contraction on a
monthly basis.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 49.5,
little changed from January's final PMI of 49.7.
But even as factory activity grew marginally, the survey
suggested that manufacturers still faced considerable risks from
weak foreign demand and deepening deflationary pressures.
While domestic demand picked up slightly, the new export
orders sub-index shed three hefty points from January to skid to
47.1, the sharpest rate of contraction since June 2013.
"Domestic economic activity is likely to remain sluggish and
external demand looks uncertain," said Qu Hongbin, HSBC's chief
economist in China. "We believe more policy easing is still
warranted at the current stage to support growth."
Input and output prices also fell. Though prices did not
drop as sharply as they did in January, the trend pointed to
further pressure on companies' profitability.
Employment in factories shrank as well for the 16th straight
month as firms dismissed workers to adjust to slower business.
The Australian dollar and emerging Asian currencies extended
early gains after the PMI report, though shares in China
and Hong Kong remained slightly lower.
Although the PMI is supposed to be adjusted for seasonal
fluctuations in activity, including over the long Lunar New Year
holiday when thousands of factories are shut, many analysts
believe they have to wait until March for reliable data.
Weighed down by a cooling property market, industrial
overcapacity and slowing investment, China's economy grew 7.4
percent in 2014, its slowest expansion in 24 years.
Economists expect growth to cool further to 7 percent in
2015, even with additional stimulus measures.
To lift flagging growth, the central bank reduced the amount
of cash that banks have to hold as reserves earlier in February
for the first time in over two years. In November, it cut
interest rates, also for the first time in over two years.
Most analysts believe policy will be loosened further in
coming months in the form of more rate cuts and reserve ratio
reductions. This is especially after data earlier this month
showed growth in China's broad M2 money supply slumped to its
lowest on record in January.
Some economists said the plunge in M2 growth was a sign that
more capital was leaving the world's second-largest economy as
it cools, a trend that would tighten liquidity conditions and
spur the central bank to ease policy.
Lu Lei, the head of the research bureau at the central bank,
said this month that the country's monetary policy will be
adjusted to keep liquidity at a reasonable level.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim Coghill)