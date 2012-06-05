* HSBC services PMI accelerates to 54.7 as official gauge
retreats
* Index driven higher by new order growth, business optimism
* Employment growth below average, input costs rising
* Services expansion reflects wider China economic
rebalancing
* Marks contrast to factory sector and slowdown in growth
By Nick Edwards
BEIJING, June 5 China's services industry
expanded at its fastest pace for 19 months in May, with new
business and optimism about the future robust, according to a
private-sector survey of purchasing managers published on
Tuesday.
The outcome is a stark contrast to May surveys of China's
manufacturing sector, which betrayed signs of a broadening
economic slowdown and pointed towards further policy efforts
from Beijing to support growth.
The HSBC China Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose
to 54.7 in May, extending from April's six-month peak of 54.1.
The survey's compiler, Markit, cited new business growth as the
key driver of the index. Services make up about 43 percent of
economic activity.
"This should reduce the fears of a sharp growth slowdown.
Going forward, the expected fast delivery of a mix of supportive
measures should filter through to further boost services output
and employment," Qu Hongbin, chief China economist at HSBC, the
survey sponsor, said in a statement accompanying the index.
The increase in the HSBC Services PMI comes in marked
contrast to China's official non-manufacturing PMI, which showed
a second straight monthly decline when it was published at the
weekend, easing to 55.2 from April's reading of 56.1.
The difference is a result of using differing methodologies
and samples. Still, both are above the 50-mark, which divides
expansion from contraction.
Their relatively robust readings, particularly compared to
the findings of PMI surveys on manufacturing, also reflect the
long-term optimism of businesses benefiting from a gradual
rebalancing of activity towards services and consumption.
The vast factory sector paints a different picture of the
economy. The official and HSBC PMI surveys last week signalled
deeper-than-forecast deterioration in demand at home and abroad,
underlining recent official concerns that growth is slowing
down.
The official purchasing managers' index - covering China's
biggest, mainly state-backed manufacturers - fell more than
expected to 50.4 in May. It was the weakest reading this year
and down from April's 13-month high, with output at its lowest
since November 2011.
The HSBC China manufacturing PMI, tracking smaller
private-sector firms, retreated to 48.4 from 49.3 in April - its
seventh straight month below 50. The employment sub-index fell
to 48.1, its lowest level since March 2009.
CONFIDENT SERVICES OUTLOOK
The HSBC services barometer meanwhile reflected a strong
level of confidence both in near-term prospects and also on a
one-year horizon.
The pace of new order growth was the fastest since October
2010, with new product developments and improving demand cited
alongside successful promotional activities as helping boost the
headline index.
"The degree of confidence was strong, with the index
measuring business expectations only slightly lower than April's
one year-high. Companies linked positive sentiment to
expectations of new business wins and better economic
conditions," Markit said in a statement.
On the downside, employment growth in the services sector in
May was only modest and the increase in staff numbers was weaker
than the long-run trend average for the survey.
Average input costs also increased, extending the current
period of inflation in the services industry to 31 months.
Higher labour-related costs were the main source of inflation.
And despite the increase in new orders, the backlogs of work
in the services sector fell in May. The latest decrease in
volumes of work-in-hand but not yet completed was the fourth
decline in as many months, Markit said.
China has increased efforts to support the economy in the
face of a deepening European debt crisis and slowing demand at
home, fast-tracking infrastructure investment, providing
consumption subsidies in some household sectors and pushing
ahead with financial reforms to help safeguard growth.
It has eased banks' required reserves in three steps since
the autumn of 2011, cutting 150 basis points in total to 20
percent and freeing up an estimated 1.2 trillion yuan for fresh
lending. It has also cut taxes and slashed red tape.
Economists polled by Reuters in May said they expected a
further 100 bps to be cut through the rest of this year to bring
the rate down to 19 percent.
Few analysts expect a massive injection of stimulus on
anything like the scale of the 4 trillion yuan programme
unveiled in 2009 and many experts argue against it, even though
China's growth in 2012 is likely to be its slowest in 13 years -
albeit at a rate of 8.2 percent.
