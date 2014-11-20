BEIJING Nov 20 Growth in China's immense
factory sector stalled in November, with output contracting for
the first time in six months, a private survey showed on
Thursday, adding to signs that the world's second-largest
economy may still be losing traction.
The flash HSBC/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers'
index (PMI) fell to a six-month low of 50.0 from a final reading
of 50.4 in October and well below the 50.3 reading forecast by
analysts.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while one below 50
points to contraction on a monthly basis.
The factory output sub-index fell to 49.5, the first
contraction since May.
Overall new orders grew at a slightly better clip but growth
in new export orders slowed markedly, the survey showed.
China's cooling property market, erratic foreign demand and
overcapacity have weighed on its manufacturing sector and
broader economy this year despite a steady stream of stimulus
measures.
Most analysts expect further support moves in coming months
but are divided over whether Beijing will resort to bolder
measures such as interest rate cuts unless conditions threaten
to sharply deteriorate.
The PMI report followed other tepid data this week that
showed housing prices slid further in most major cities in
October and foreign direct investment continued to slide.
