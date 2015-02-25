BEIJING Feb 25 Activity in China's mammoth
factory sector edged up to a four-month high in February but
export orders shrank at their fastest rate in 20 months, a
private survey showed, painting a murky outlook that argues for
more policy support.
The flash HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
inched up to 50.1 in February, a whisker above the 50-point
level that separates growth in activity from a contraction on a
monthly basis.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 49.5,
little changed from January's final PMI of 49.7.
But even as activity grew marginally, the survey suggested
that manufacturers still faced considerable headwinds from weak
foreign demand and deepening deflationary pressures.
The new export orders sub-index fell three hefty points from
January to 47.1 this month, the sharpest rate of contraction
since June 2013.
Weighed down by a cooling property market, industrial
overcapacity and slowing investment, China's economy grew 7.4
percent in 2014, its slowest expansion in 24 years. Economists
expect growth to cool further to 7 percent in 2015, even with
additional stimulus measures.
