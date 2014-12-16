BEIJING Dec 16 Activity in China's factory
sector shrank in December for the first time in seven months as
new orders declined, a preliminary private survey showed on
Tuesday, adding to expectations that more stimulus may be needed
to avert a sharper economic slowdown.
The flash HSBC/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers'
index (PMI) fell to 49.5 in December from November's final
reading of 50.0 and well below the 50.0 reading forecast by
analysts.
A reading below 50 indicates contraction, while one above 50
points to expansion on a monthly basis.
Underscoring the pressures facing China's economy, the new
orders sub-index fell to 49.6, the first contraction since
April.
The level of output in factories also stayed below the 50
line for the second consecutive month.
The PMI report followed data last week that showed further
signs of fatigue in the world's second-largest economy, with
factory growth and investment expansion slowing in
November.
After insisting for months that stronger stimulus wasn't
needed, Beijing unexpectedly cut interest rates on Nov. 21 to
shore up the cooling economy and ease pressure on debt-laden
companies. Many analysts see further easing in coming months.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)