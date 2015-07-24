CEE MARKETS-Demand jumps for Czech bills as end of crown cap in sight
* Czechs sell three times more bills than planned, demand surges * Expectations for crown cap removal buoys demand for Czech assets * Czech central bank balance sheet shows continuing crown selling * Government bonds well-supported across CEE region By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, March 23 Demand surged for Czech Treasury bills at an auction on Thursday and the government sold three times the planned amount, to benefit from expectations that t