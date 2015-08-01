BRIEF-West Mountain in default of repayment terms of bond agreement with Jereh Energy
* Co in default of repayment terms of July 11, 2016 bond extension agreement with Jereh Energy Services
SHANGHAI Aug 1 Growth in China's vast manufacturing sector stalled in July, missing market expectations for slight growth, an official survey showed on Saturday.
The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 50 in July, down from the previous month's 50.2.
The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a reading of 50.2. (Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Co in default of repayment terms of July 11, 2016 bond extension agreement with Jereh Energy Services
HOUSTON/CARACAS March 31 Venezuela is negotiating financial help from Russian oil major Rosneft to complete nearly $3 billion in PDVSA debt payments coming due to bondholders next month, two market sources and a government source familiar with the talks told Reuters on Friday.