BEIJING, April 1 Activity in China's factory
sector unexpectedly picked up in March but remained weak, an
official survey showed, reinforcing signs of persistent
sluggishness in the economy which may need further policy
support.
The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), released by
the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday, edged up to 50.1
in March from February's 49.9, stronger than 49.7 percent
predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll.
A reading above 50 points indicate an expansion in activity
while one below that shows a contraction on a monthly basis.
Other data so far this year have indicated that the economy
has lost momentum despite two interest rate cuts since November,
a reduction in the amount of money banks must keep in reserve
and repeated attempts by the central bank to reduce financing
costs.
The flash HSBC/Markit PMI released last week showed factory
activity unexpectedly dipped to a 11-month low in March as new
orders shrank, pointing to persistent weakness in the world's
second-largest economy.
Weighed down by a property downturn, factory overcapacity
and high levels of local debt, China's economic growth is
expected to slow to a quarter-century low of around 7 percent
this year from 7.4 percent in 2014.
Some economists expect first-quarter economic growth to dip
below 7 percent, which could be weakest since the first quarter
of 2009, when growth slowed sharply to 6.6 percent.
