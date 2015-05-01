(Corrects to read official PMI in paragraph 2)

SHANGHAI May 1 Activity in China's services sector expanded in April but at a slightly slower pace than in March, in another sign that the economy may be losing momentum.

The official non-manufacturing purchasing manager's index, or PMI, fell to 53.4 in April, compared with March's 53.7, but remained well above the 50-point level that separates growth from a contraction in activity on a monthly basis.