Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BEIJING Dec 1 Activity in China's services industry quickened in November from the previous month, an official survey showed on Tuesday, helping to offset persistent weakness in manufacturing that is weighing on the world's second-largest econony,
The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 53.6 in November from the previous month's 53.1, well above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)