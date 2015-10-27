Oct 27 China has taken unprecedented steps to stabilise its stock markets after a rout in June and has also intervened to support the yuan in the face of bearish pressure.

Following is the timeline of Beijing's market-stabilising and economy-boosting measures, reforms and statements.

** Oct 23 - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut interest rates and banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR), after the country posted its slowest quarterly economic growth since the global financial crisis.

** Oct 22 - Wang Xiaoyi, the deputy head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), said the yuan devaluation in August was not a large-scale government intervention and no direct connection can be seen between the currency reform and capital outflows.

** Oct 12 - Yi Gang, deputy governor of PBOC, said China's stock market correction is "almost over" and Beijing has taken a series of measures to avoid systemic risks, the official China Securities Journal quoted Yi as saying.

** Oct 10 - China subscribed to the International Monetary Fund's Special Data Dissemination Standard (SDDS), marking a major step forward for official statistics in the country.

** Sept 17 - The State Administration of Foreign Exchange says it will conduct checks on firms' forex buying to prevent speculation on yuan depreciation and step up a crackdown on illegal cross-border money transactions.

** Sept 16 - The assistant chairman of China's securities regulator is under investigation for suspected "serious violation of discipline" as authorities work to restore confidence in the stock market.

** Sept 15 - Chinese police are investigating senior managers at CITIC Securities, as Beijing intensifies its scrutiny of irregular stock market activity.

** Sept 11 - China's securities regulator says that it will punish four brokerages for their lack of due diligence when connecting to external trading systems, in its latest effort to crack down on grey-market margin financing.

** Sept 11 - The PBOC has asked banks to strengthen supervision of forex purchases by foreign-held non-resident accounts (NRA) to tighten loopholes in its managed capital account, sources told Reuters.

** Sept 10 - Offshore yuan in Hong Kong shoots up on suspected, rare intervention by Chinese state banks on behalf of the central bank, a bold gesture to shake out speculators betting on further yuan losses.

** Sept 7 - Chinese exchanges say mulling "circuit breaker" to CSI300 index that would briefly suspend market trade if the index rises or falls 5 percent, suspending trade for a day if it rises or falls 7 percent.

** Sept 1 - The PBOC plans to tighten rules on trading of currency derivatives from October in a move to curb speculation and volatility.

** Aug 27 - In a rare move, the PBOC intervenes in yuan derivatives markets to push down the implied discount of the yuan's value in the future against its current value to reduce market expectations of further depreciation.

** Aug 24 - Share indexes slump more than 8 percent as the "national team" of investor stays on the bench.

** The PBOC cuts interest rates and RRR for the second time in two months.

** Aug 23 - China allowed pension funds managed by local governments to invest in the stock market for the first time, potentially channelling hundreds of billions of yuan into the country's equity market after shares slumped nearly 12 percent the week before.

** Aug 14 - The CSRC surprises the market by announcing that Beijing will allow market forces to play a bigger role in determining stock prices, the first official signal that Beijing is moderating its efforts to prop up stocks.

** Aug 11 - The central bank devalues the yuan by nearly 2 percent, a move that was followed by further weakening of the currency in following trades. Policymakers describe the move as part of ongoing reforms but markets suspect political pressure on weakening the yuan to boost ailing exports.

** Aug 10 - Reuters exclusively reports that the ruling Communist Party of China has begun looking for an eventual replacement for the top securities regulator, who faces internal criticism over his handling of this year's boom and bust in Chinese stock prices.

** July 27 - Share indexes slump again, sparked by talk of a government withdrawal from market-rescue steps and worries over the health of the economy.

The CSRC vows further market support.

** July 8 - Chinese regulators raised margin requirements for short positions taken against the small-cap CSI500 Index, and making it easier for insurers to buy blue chips. The CSRC warns of "panic" and "irrational selling" in the market.

** July 5 - China state-owned investment company Central Huijin Investment Ltd says it buys exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to support the market and will continue to do so.

The growing number of state agents and brokerages and other entities enlisted into the market rescue effort are soon dubbed "the national team".

The CSRC announces that PBOC will inject liquidity directly to the state-backed margin finance company to stabilise the tumbling stock market.

** July 4 - China's top 21 securities brokerages pledge to invest at least 120 billion yuan ($19 billion) collectively to help stabilise the market.

** July 3 - China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFEX) suspends 19 accounts from short-selling for one month.

** July 2 - The CSRC lowers threshold for individual investors to trade on margins and expanding brokerages' funding channels.

** June 29 - The state-backed provider of margin financing, China Securities Finance Corp, publicly says that the risk of margin trading is controllable and margin calls are relatively small.

** June 27 - The PBOC cuts interest rates and trims banks' RRR in a move widely interpreted as mainly a step to support the slumping stock market.

** June 12 - The stock market peaks. China market regulator seeks to cap margin trading, short selling. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and Lu Jianxin; Editing by Pete Sweeney and Anand Basu)