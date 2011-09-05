BRIEF-Mori Trust Sogo Reit to issue REIT bonds for 5 bln yen via public offering
* Says it plans to raise 5 billion yen in total through public offering of 8th series unsecured REIT bonds and 9th series unsecured REIT bonds
BEIJING, Sept 5 China will stick to its "prudent" monetary policy and proactive fiscal policy for now, Vice Chinese President Xi Jinping was quoted by the official Xinhua news agency as saying on Monday.
Worried that rising prices could stir social unrest, the central bank has raised interest rates five times and bank reserve requirements nine times since October.
Xi also said the international community should "enhance macro-economic policy coordination" to boost confidence in the world economy and finance markets. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Kevin Yao; Editing by Ken Wills)
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China's primary money rates on Friday showed a fall for the week due to expectations that the central bank would roll over its temporary liquidity support to cushion huge amounts of funds draining in the coming weeks. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3728 percent on Friday morning, more than 18 basis points lower than previous wee
