BEIJING Feb 15 China still needs to prevent a rebound in consumer inflation, which faces upward pressures from loose global liquidity and commodity prices, the People's Bank of China said on Wednesday.

In its monetary policy implemention report for the fourth quarter of 2011, the central bank said it will use a mix of policy tools, including interest rates, to maintain reasonable credit growth while keeping a lid on inflation.

The central bank expects the broad M2 money supply to grow 14 percent this year.

The gradual slowdown in China's economy will help to contain inflationary risks and help the country's structural adjustments, the central bank added. (Reporting by Beijing economics team; Editing by Edmund Klamann)