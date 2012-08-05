Fed harps again on growing risk in U.S. commercial real estate
Feb 14 Federal Reserve officials do not see broad risks developing in U.S. asset markets save for one: commercial real estate.
BEIJING Aug 5 China's central bank pledged on Sunday to intensify its monetary policy fine-tuning in the second half of this year and improve credit policy to bolster the real economy.
The central People's Bank of China will also widen the use of its currency in cross-boarder trade and investment and gradually push ahead with capital account convertibility of yuan currency, the bank said in a statement on its website(www.pbc.gov.cn).
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Ben Blanchard)
Feb 14 Federal Reserve officials do not see broad risks developing in U.S. asset markets save for one: commercial real estate.
Feb 15 Australian shares will likely gain on Wednesday, with financial stocks to take cues from their U.S. peers, while higher iron prices are set to lend further support. Financial stocks powered Wall Street to a record high after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the central bank will likely need to raise interest rates at an upcoming meeting. The local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent to 5,729.0, a 26.242-point discount
Feb 14 Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion merger deal on Tuesday, while Cigna Corp announced that it was seeking to end its deal with Anthem.