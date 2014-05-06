Israel enacts law to turn Tel Aviv exchange to for-profit bourse
JERUSALEM, March 20 Israel's parliament on Monday voted to end Israeli banks' control of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in a reform aimed at turning it into a for-profit bourse.
BEIJING May 6 China central bank said on Tuesday it would keep monetary policy steady with timely fine-tuning to help stabilise economic growth.
The People's Bank of China will use a combination of policy tools to keep liquidity ample, it said in its first-quarter monetary policy implementation report.
The PBOC also pledged to keep the yuan basically stable while pushing reforms to help introduce greater two-way flexibility in the currency. It also pledged to take measures to maintain financial stability and reduce systemic risks. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Ron Popeski)
JERUSALEM, March 20 Israel's parliament on Monday voted to end Israeli banks' control of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in a reform aimed at turning it into a for-profit bourse.
NEW YORK, March 20 Puerto Rico's governor proposed measures on Monday to reduce anticipated budget cuts at the University of Puerto Rico to $241 million by fiscal year 2021, from $450 million approved by the struggling U.S. territory's fiscal oversight board.
LONDON, March 20 L'Oreal's sale of British retailer The Body Shop has drawn interest from a series of private equity investors who are lining up indicative bids ahead of a mid-April deadline, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.