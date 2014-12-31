BEIJING Dec 31 China's central bank said on Wednesday it will use various monetary tools to maintain adequate liquidity and reasonable growth in credit and social financing.

In a statement summarising its fourth-quarter monetary policy committee meeting, the People's Bank of China also said it would continue to implement prudent monetary policy, while pushing ahead with interest rate and yuan exchange rate reforms.

It also noted that China's economic growth remained within a reasonable range.

Policymakers have rolled out a series of stimulus measures this year as economic growth shows signs of faltering. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Kim Coghill)