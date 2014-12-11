BEIJING Dec 11 Downward pressure on China's economy is relatively big, Xinhua said on Thursday, citing a statement released by the government after its Central Economic Work Conference.

The statement also said China will keep its monetary policy prudent next year as it pursues a pro-active fiscal policy stance.

The annual conference, which is usually held in December, outlines the government's growth blue-print for the world's second-largest economy in the following year.

The economy is expected to grow at its slowest pace in nearly a quarter of a century this year, weighed down by a cooling housing market, softening investment and high levels of debt.

The central bank surprised markets by cutting interest rates on Nov. 21 and more stimulus measures are expected in coming months to avert a sharper slowdown. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Shao Xiaoyi; Editing by Kim Coghill)