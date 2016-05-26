FOREX-Dollar edges lower after Fed, Aussie soars on record trade surplus
* Fed disappoints hawks, but still upbeat in economic assessment
BEIJING May 26 The People's Bank of China will keep policy slightly loose to support the economy, which still faces downward pressure, the China Business News said on Thursday, citing a central bank report.
"It's objective and appropriate to keep China's monetary policy generally prudent with slight loosening," the newspaper said.
The central bank has said it will maintain prudent monetary policy with a loosening bias.
The central bank will create a neutral and appropriate monetary and financial environment for reforms, it said.
Growth of China's broad M2 money supply is likely to slow in the coming months, the newspaper added. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)
NEW YORK, Feb 1 The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund posted an estimated net outflow of $1 billion in January, its third straight net cash withdrawal after it bled $3.5 billion the previous month, data from research firm Morningstar showed on Wednesday.
Feb 1 The California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS) voted late Wednesday to lower its annual expected return rate from 7.5 percent to 7 percent by 2018.