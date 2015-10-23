BEIJING Oct 23 China's central bank cut interest rates for the sixth time since November on Friday in another attempt to jumpstart a slowing economy.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its website that it was lowering the one-year benchmark bank lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.35 percent, effective from Oct. 24.

The one-year benchmark deposit rate was also lowered by 25 basis points to 1.50 percent.

China has pursued its most aggressive policy easing cycle this year since the 2008/09 global financial crisis, as policymakers seek to invigorate an economy beset by weak demand and excessive industrial capacity.

