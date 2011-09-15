DALIAN, China, Sept 15 China should lean more on conventional policy tools, such as interest rates, to fight inflation, a top banker said on Thursday.

"We should use less quantitative controls and more price tools," Guo Shuqing, Chairman of China Construction Bank , said during the World Economic Forum in Dalian, when asked if China still needed to raise interest rates.

Quantitative tools in China usually include bank reserve requirement ratios (RRR) and credit limits, which have been used frequently by the central bank to curb bank lending.

The central bank has raised interest rates five times since late last year, and the required reserve ratio nine times.

Annual inflation eased to 6.2 percent in August from a three-year high, raising expectations for the central bank to hold off further monetary tightening as the global economy slows.

Guo is seen among the candidates to succeed central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan, who is due to retire next year.

(Reporting by Zhong Hua, Writing by Kevin Yao; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)