BEIJING, Dec 12 China will not resort to
aggressive policies to stimulate its cooling economy in 2012,
with only a sharp slowdown in growth below 8 percent likely to
trigger outright interest rate cuts or fresh fiscal spending,
according to a new Reuters poll of 19 economists.
For a story click on [ID:nL3E7NC337].
The questions asked and responses given are collated below:
1. What will cause China to shift its economic policy to
"stimulative" from the presently declared "fine tuning"?
Fifteen said if quarterly GDP growth fell below 8 percent
Six said if inflation was at, or below, 3.5 percent
Two said if the jobless rate was at, or above, 4.5 percent
Other reasons listed by economists were: a fall in property
prices, export growth of less than 10 percent and massive
closure of exporters, social unrest caused by unemployment.
2. How will the PBOC deliver accommodation and in what
size?
All 19 economists polled by Reuters believe China will rely
on cutting banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR), which now
stands at 21 percent for big banks after the central bank
announced a 50 basis point cut in late November.
A fall of 200 basis points from the current level was the
median forecast.
Only four economists expect the central bank to also lean
on interest rate cuts to ease credit conditions and support
growth. A fall of 50 basis points was the median of those
forecasting a cut.
Two economists believe the central bank will rely on its
regular open market operations to ease credit strains.
None expected the PBOC to encourage weakness in the yuan to
stimulate the economy.
3. When do you expect to see the first outright interest
rate cut from the PBOC and why?
A majority of 10 respondents forecast no cut in official
rates in 2012. The one-year bank lending rate is now at 6.56
percent while the one-year deposit rate is at 3.50 percent.
Seven economists expect a rate cut, with four of them
expecting it in or after Q2 of 2012. Two others did not respond
to the question.
4. When do you expect to see an explicit commitment to
fresh fiscal stimulus and how will it be delivered?
A majority of 10 respondents forecast no fresh fiscal
stimulus, but five analysts still expect fresh stimulus next
year, mainly conducted through tax cuts.
5.Which sectors of the economy will get most of the new
spending?
Top five sectors listed by analysts:
Affordable housing
Railways
Social security
Environment protection
Water conservation
6. How much stimulus spending do you expect and over what
time frame?
The minority of five analysts believe Beijing will have to
open its purse strings, but the stimulus could be much smaller
that the previous package, probably 1.25 trillion yuan ($196
billion).
Beijing unveiled a massive 4 trillion yuan ($629 billion)
stimulus package in late 2008 to counter the impact of the
global financial crisis.
Timings:
One said March 2012
One said May 2012
One said Q1/Q2 2012
One said Q2 2012
One said Dec 2012
Following is a list of contributors: CEBM; CDB
Securities; Galaxy Securities; Hongyuan Securities; Huachuang
Securities; Hwabao Trust; ING Financial Markets; IHS Global
Insight; MES Advisers; Minsheng Securities; OCBC Bank; Qilu
Securities; Shanghai Securities; Societe Generale; Southwest
Securities; Standard Bank; Zheshang Securities.
($1 = 6.3647 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Anooja Debnath; Editing by Nick
Edwards)