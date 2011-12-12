BEIJING, Dec 12 China will not resort to aggressive policies to stimulate its cooling economy in 2012, with only a sharp slowdown in growth below 8 percent likely to trigger outright interest rate cuts or fresh fiscal spending, according to a new Reuters poll of 19 economists.

For a story click on [ID:nL3E7NC337].

The questions asked and responses given are collated below:

1. What will cause China to shift its economic policy to "stimulative" from the presently declared "fine tuning"?

Fifteen said if quarterly GDP growth fell below 8 percent

Six said if inflation was at, or below, 3.5 percent

Two said if the jobless rate was at, or above, 4.5 percent

Other reasons listed by economists were: a fall in property prices, export growth of less than 10 percent and massive closure of exporters, social unrest caused by unemployment.

2. How will the PBOC deliver accommodation and in what size?

All 19 economists polled by Reuters believe China will rely on cutting banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR), which now stands at 21 percent for big banks after the central bank announced a 50 basis point cut in late November.

A fall of 200 basis points from the current level was the median forecast.

Only four economists expect the central bank to also lean on interest rate cuts to ease credit conditions and support growth. A fall of 50 basis points was the median of those forecasting a cut.

Two economists believe the central bank will rely on its regular open market operations to ease credit strains.

None expected the PBOC to encourage weakness in the yuan to stimulate the economy.

3. When do you expect to see the first outright interest rate cut from the PBOC and why?

A majority of 10 respondents forecast no cut in official rates in 2012. The one-year bank lending rate is now at 6.56 percent while the one-year deposit rate is at 3.50 percent.

Seven economists expect a rate cut, with four of them expecting it in or after Q2 of 2012. Two others did not respond to the question.

4. When do you expect to see an explicit commitment to fresh fiscal stimulus and how will it be delivered?

A majority of 10 respondents forecast no fresh fiscal stimulus, but five analysts still expect fresh stimulus next year, mainly conducted through tax cuts.

5.Which sectors of the economy will get most of the new spending?

Top five sectors listed by analysts:

Affordable housing

Railways

Social security

Environment protection

Water conservation

6. How much stimulus spending do you expect and over what time frame?

The minority of five analysts believe Beijing will have to open its purse strings, but the stimulus could be much smaller that the previous package, probably 1.25 trillion yuan ($196 billion).

Beijing unveiled a massive 4 trillion yuan ($629 billion) stimulus package in late 2008 to counter the impact of the global financial crisis.

Timings:

One said March 2012

One said May 2012

One said Q1/Q2 2012

One said Q2 2012

One said Dec 2012

Following is a list of contributors: CEBM; CDB Securities; Galaxy Securities; Hongyuan Securities; Huachuang Securities; Hwabao Trust; ING Financial Markets; IHS Global Insight; MES Advisers; Minsheng Securities; OCBC Bank; Qilu Securities; Shanghai Securities; Societe Generale; Southwest Securities; Standard Bank; Zheshang Securities. ($1 = 6.3647 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Anooja Debnath; Editing by Nick Edwards)