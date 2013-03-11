By Kevin Yao
BEIJING, March 12 Intense lobbying by central
government agencies and debt-laden local governments is keeping
People's Bank of China hawks in check after inflation jumped to
a 10-month high, forcing the central bank to keep its monetary
policy setting in neutral.
Official data showed China's anaemic pace of economic
recovery from the slowest year of growth since 1999 may have
paled early this year with a cooling in the domestic demand the
new government has promised will lead the revival.
Beijing's concerns over growth are leaving the central bank
with little choice but to toe the line and help to keep the
expansion going, senior sources with knowledge of the situation
said.
One area of government pushing hard for growth is the
country's powerful planning agency, the National Development and
Reform Commission (NDRC), said one source.
"The NDRC must make sure that the economic growth goal will
be achieved," said the source, an NDRC researcher who is
involved in drafting policy and who takes part in internal
discussions of policies. "We cannot see any room for policy
tightening right now."
Data at the weekend showed that industrial output rose 9.9
percent in January and February, less than expected. Retail
sales rose 12.3 percent, the weakest pace for the combined
months since 2004. The figures disappointed some who had hoped
for a stronger pick up in a recovery that only started in the
fourth quarter following seven straight quarters of a slowdown.
At the same time, consumer prices in February rose a
stronger-than-expected 3.2 percent from a year earlier, a big
jump from January's 2.0 percent pace and pressing towards the
government limit for the year of 3.5 percent.
Liu Mingkang, a former PBOC deputy governor and a former
bank regulator, said the PBOC's mandate is to deliver the
overall economic objectives pursued by the State Council.
The key parameters were outlined by outgoing Premier Wen
Jiabao at the opening of the National People's Congress, or
China's annual parliament meeting that is underway in Beijing.
Apart from the inflation limit, it includes reaching full-year
GDP growth of 7.5 percent and a rise in money supply of 13
percent.
The dilemma for policymakers is that rising prices sap the
spending power of the Chinese Beijing wants to drive economic
growth. But taking measures to check inflation could snub out
the nascent growth they are trying to nurture.
Zhu Baoliang, chief economist at the State Information
Centre, a top government think-tank, is clear about what the
PBOC can not do at this point.
"There is no need to use policy tools such as raising
interest rates, or bank reserve ratios in the near term," he
told Reuters.
TIED HANDS
That would seem to restrict the PBOC to trying to calm
inflationary pressure with the liquidity management tools it has
experimented with in China's fledgling money markets, as well as
so-called "window guidance" to curb loans by the country's Big
Four banks, which dominate credit creation and lend at Beijing's
behest.
Window guidance to ward off inflation pressure was clearly
in evidence in February lending activity, according to the
weekend data, which showed new bank loans fell to 620 billion
yuan from 1.07 trillion in January, sharply undershooting market
expectations of 750 billion yuan.
Take January and February together though and new loans are
being extended at a 10 trillion yuan rate for the year, well
above the 8.5-9 trillion yuan that Wang Jun, senior economist at
the well-connected China Centre for International Economic
Exchanges (CCIEE), believes the PBOC is tasked with for 2013.
Proportionately, most lending happens in the first quarter
as banks put loan quotas to work and slows towards the end of
the year as they are used up.
"Controlling inflation will not be the top priority this
year. Stabilising growth is still be more important. The chances
of obvious policy tightening are unlikely this year," Wang said.
TIGHT REIN
The central bank has gained more clout under the
governorship of Zhou Xiaochuan, who has pursued a programme of
market-based reforms. But its lack of policy independence means
it needs cabinet approval to adjust benchmark interest rates or
the value of the yuan.
Its reforms though have allowed it to keep a reasonably
tight rein on liquidity in the financial system - and the
availability of funds banks have to lend - despite calls from
China's provinces for aggressive monetary easing to support
growth.
While those supporting economic growth have the upper hand,
the policy debate could turn, the sources said.
Approval was given for around $150 billion worth of
infrastructure projects last year, which has served to ramp up
property prices and fuel a fresh round of housing speculation.
Real estate speculation is a red flag to a government
worried that the urban middle class is increasingly being priced
out of the property market in cities across the country.
Higher prices are also a sure way to sap the spending power
of China's emerging consumer class that Beijing wants to nurture
and drive the economy in future.
"The central bank may tighten monetary policy if it sees
further rises in inflation," said an influential Chinese
economist, who sits on the PBOC's monetary policy committee and
requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the topic.
Analysts reckon inflation would have to top 3.5 percent for
the central bank to win backing to tighten policy by raising
benchmark interest rates or bank reserve requirements.
Still, the member on the PBOC monetary policy committee
doubts inflation will rise above that level in the near term.
With nearly 3,000 delegates from across China in Beijing now
for the NPC, there is no chance Xi Jinping and Li Keqiang - set
to be confirmed as president and premier by the meeting's March
17 close - can miss the message from the provincial governments.
Huang Daowei, vice head of the southern Chinese region of
Guangxi, is very clear on what policy settings must be for him
to achieve his goal of closing the gap with richer provinces and
who, like other provincial Party officials, will see his
promotion prospects soar if his targets are met.
"We aim to maintain 12 percent economic growth this year,
following the average 12.9 percent growth in the past decade,"
he told Reuters on the NPC's sidelines. "We don't expect policy
to be tightened."