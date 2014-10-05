BEIJING Oct 5 China's central bank said on
Sunday it will use various monetary tools to maintain adequate
liquidity and reasonable growth in credit and social financing.
In a statement to summarize the third-=quarter monetary
policy committee meeting, the People's Bank of China also said
it would continue to implement prudent monetary policy, while
pushing ahead with interest rate and yuan exchange rate reforms.
It also noted that China's economic growth remained within a
reasonable range.
Policymakers have rolled out a series of stimulus measures
this year as economic growth momentum shows signs of faltering.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)