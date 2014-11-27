BEIJING Nov 27 There is no need for China to
change monetary policy direction as policymakers are confident
on the economic growth outlook, Central Bank Vice Governor Hu
Xiaolian said on Thursday.
China is facing a crucial problem that cooling inflation is
lifting real interest rates, Hu said.
Hu also said that a 7.4 percent economic growth rate for
China is reasonable.
Annual economic growth slowed to 7.3 percent in the third
quarter, the weakest pace since the depths of the global
financial crisis, and down from 7.5 percent in the previous
quarter.
The central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates on Friday
for the first time in more than two years to support the cooling
economy, but said it did not represent a change in monetary
policy.
(Reporting By Xie Heng and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim
Coghill)