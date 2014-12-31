* PBOC says to continue prudent monetary policy next year

* To push ahead with interest rate, FX reforms

* Economic growth is within reasonable range - PBOC (Adds c.bank governor comment, background)

BEIJING, Dec 31 China's central bank said on Wednesday it will keep implementing prudent monetary policy next year and use various monetary tools to maintain adequate liquidity and reasonable growth in credit and social financing.

"(The central bank) will continue to implement prudent monetary policy and keep policy continuous and steady," Central Bank Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said in his New Year's address on the central bank's website (www.pbc.gov.cn).

The People's Bank of China will pay more attention to fine tune policies when necessary, Zhou said.

In a separate statement summarising its fourth-quarter monetary policy committee meeting, the central bank said it would push ahead with interest rate and yuan exchange rate reforms.

It also noted that China's economic growth remained within a reasonable range.

The central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates for the first time in two years on Nov. 21, while the economic planning agency has been approving more infrastructure projects to help spur growth.

The government is expected to announce more stimulus, such as cutting bank reserve ratios or interest rates, to ward off a sharper growth slowdown that could fuel job losses and debt defaults.

Activity in China's factory sector shrank for the first time in seven months in December, a private business survey showed on Wednesday, highlighting the urgency behind a series of surprise easing moves by Beijing in the past two months.

The final HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for December came in at 49.6, just below the 50.0 level that separates growth from contraction. The number was slightly higher than a preliminary "flash" reading of 49.5 but down from the final 50.0 in November.

(Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)