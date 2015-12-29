* Advisors urge bigger budget deficit to arrest economic
slowdown
* Advisors expect about 3 percent deficit/GDP ratio in 2016
* Could increase further in subsequent years - adviser
* Patchy data suggest deficit has not hit 3 pct since 1960s
By Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Dec 30 China could run its biggest
budget deficit in perhaps half a century next year as leaders
turn to government spending to arrest the slowdown in the
economy, policy advisers say, after disappointing returns from a
year of monetary policy easing.
The government is expected to increase its budget deficit to
about 3 percent of gross domestic product in 2016 from a target
of 2.3 percent this year to help cushion against the possible
impact on the economy from structural reforms, the advisers
said.
The sources, who prepare advice for senior leaders but are
not involved in the final policy decisions, said a bigger
deficit was among recommendations made to leaders at a recent
meeting that set the economic agenda for next year, as a counter
to the expected pain from plans to tackle oversupply and debt.
"Next year's budget deficit ratio is very likely to rise to
3 percent or slightly higher, and we cannot rule out the
possibility of continued rises in the next several years," said
a source at the finance ministry.
Last month, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said
economists should reconsider what constitutes a danger zone for
deficit-to-GDP ratios, comments some analysts took as a hint of
more aggressive stimulus to come.
"To halt a further slowdown in economic growth, China should
take a more forceful fiscal policy next year and in coming
years, using the fiscal policy as the main tool," said an
influential economist at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences,
a top government think-tank.
Growth in the world's second-largest economy is set to slow
to a quarter-century low of about 7 percent this year and
deflationary pressures persist, even after a year of cuts in
interest rates and bank reserve requirements, fund injections
into the banking system and easier loan requirements.
The government is expected to target economic growth of at
least 6.5 percent in 2016 - in line with a new five-year plan to
fulfill a previously announced goal of doubling GDP and per
capita incomes by 2020 from 2010 levels, policy insiders say.
"During the deflationary period, monetary policy is
ineffective as banks are reluctant to lend and companies are
reluctant to borrow," said the CASS economist, adding that the
government should run a budget deficit of 3 to 4 percent of GDP
in 2016 to finance tax cuts and infrastructure spending.
The Finance Ministry did not return a request for comment.
NEW MANTRA FOR GROWTH
After senior leaders held their Central Economic Work
Conference mid-month, they outlined five major tasks for
restructuring - capacity elimination, destocking, deleveraging,
lowering costs and "making up for shortcomings".
But such reforms could weaken growth further before the
benefits are seen, and that carries risks such as higher
unemployment for a leadership bound by goals set by the previous
administration.
So while monetary policy will remain supportive, the new
policy buzz-phrase in China is "supply-side reform".
"There is still some room for policy easing. The scope for
cutting interest rates is small, with one or two cuts expected
next year," said an economist who advises the government.
There is no complete official data on the deficit/GDP ratio,
but Chinese analysts said the level had never hit 3 percent in
the post-1978 era, when former leader Deng Xiaoping launched
liberalising reforms to China's command economy.
The last time the level neared 3 percent was in 2009, when a
4 trillion yuan ($615 billion) stimulus package to counter the
global financial crisis pushed it out to 2.8 percent of GDP. At
the time, a vice finance minister said China had run deficits of
more than 5 percent in the 1960s.
Although this year's target is 2.3 percent, Finance Minister
Lou Jiwei said in March the actual level could be 2.7 percent
after including unspent amounts from earlier budgets.
"It could be raised to around 3 percent. We must implement a
pro-active policy and expand fiscal spending to support the
slowing economy," said an influential economist who advises the
country's parliament.
($1 = 6.4853 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by John Mair and Will
Waterman)