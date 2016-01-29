SHANGHAI, Jan 29 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) is going all out to pump short-term cash into the banking system to avoid any cash crunch ahead of the long Lunar New Year holiday, which falls in early February this year. The moves might delay expected PBOC cuts in banks' required reserve ratios (RRR), which would increase long-term base money in the system and also add pressure on the yuan to depreciate. Jan. 15 - The PBOC extends 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) in loans to nine financial institutions under the medium-term lending facility (MLF) programme. Jan. 18 - The central bank injects 55 billion yuan into banks through its short-term liquidity operations (SLO) tool. Jan. 19 - The PBOC pumps 410 billion yuan into the nation's banking system via its MLF scheme and lowered rates for three-month and one-year tenors. Jan. 19 - It injects a combined 155 billion yuan into the money market via 7- and 28-day reverse bond repurchase agreements in its regular twice-a-week open market operations. It auctions 80 billion yuan of nine-month finance ministry deposits to commercial banks. Jan. 20 - The central bank injects 150 billion yuan into banks through its SLO tool. Jan. 21 - The PBOC injects 400 billion yuan into the money markets through reverse repos in its regular open market operations. Jan. 21 - It injects 352.5 billion yuan into the banking system via the MLF programme. Jan. 21 - It says it has injected money via standing lending facilities (SLFs) and its regional branches have offered local banks with liquidity "as much as they needed", without giving exact figures. Jan. 22 - A senior PBOC official says it will not rush to cut the RRR despite a liquidity squeeze ahead of the Lunar New Year. Jan. 26 - It inject 440 billion yuan into the money markets through reverse repos in its regular open market operations, biggest daily injection in three years. Jan. 28 - It inject 340 billion yuan into the markets via reverse repos in its open market operations. Jan. 28 - In a surprise move, the PBOC announces it will increase the frequency of open market operations between Jan. 29 and Feb. 19 to maintain liquidity in the market during the Lunar New Year. Jan. 29 - In a rare extraordinary open market operation, the injects 100 billion yuan into the money markets, bringing total net injections into the markets this week to 690 billion yuan, the biggest weekly injection on record by Reuters calculations. ($1 = 6.5758 Yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)