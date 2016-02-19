SHANGHAI, Feb 19 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) is going all out to pump short-term and medium-term cash into the banking system as it looks to implement more targeted ways to support the economy that don't cause dramatic swings in its currency and markets. Intensified liquidity operations might delay expected PBOC cuts in banks' required reserve ratios (RRR), which would increase long-term base money in the system and also add pressure on the yuan to depreciate. Jan. 15 - The PBOC extends 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) in loans to nine financial institutions under the medium-term lending facility (MLF) programme. Jan. 18 - The central bank injects 55 billion yuan into banks through its short-term liquidity operations (SLO) tool. Jan. 19 - The PBOC pumps 410 billion yuan into the nation's banking system via its MLF scheme and lowered rates for three-month and one-year tenors. Jan. 19 - It injects a combined 155 billion yuan into the money market via 7- and 28-day reverse bond repurchase agreements in its regular twice-a-week open market operations. It auctions 80 billion yuan of nine-month finance ministry deposits to commercial banks. Jan. 20 - The central bank injects 150 billion yuan into banks through its SLO tool. Jan. 21 - The PBOC injects 400 billion yuan into the money markets through reverse repos in its regular open market operations. Jan. 21 - It injects 352.5 billion yuan into the banking system via the MLF programme. Jan. 21 - It says it has injected money via standing lending facilities (SLFs) and its regional branches have offered local banks with liquidity "as much as they needed", without giving exact figures. Jan. 22 - A senior PBOC official says it will not rush to cut the RRR despite a liquidity squeeze ahead of the Lunar New Year. Jan. 26 - It injects 440 billion yuan into the money markets through reverse repos in its regular open market operations, biggest daily injection in three years. Jan. 28 - It injects 340 billion yuan into the markets via reverse repos in its open market operations. Jan. 28 - In a surprise move, the PBOC announces it will increase the frequency of open market operations between Jan. 29 and Feb. 19 to maintain liquidity in the market during the Lunar New Year. Jan. 29 - In a rare extraordinary open market operation, the central bank injects 100 billion yuan into the money markets, bringing total net injections into the markets this week to 690 billion yuan, the biggest weekly injection on record by Reuters calculations. Feb. 6 - Through open market operations alone, the PBOC has injected a net 1.7 trillion yuan from the start of 2016 to the Lunar New Year holiday in early February. In comparison, the corresponding figure for 2015 was only 400 billion yuan. Feb. 18 - The PBOC asks select banks about their liquidity requirements through its MLF loans and also cuts rates for six-month MLF loans by 15 basis points to 2.85 percent and by 25 basis points to 3 percent for one-year loans. Feb. 18 - The PBOC says it would conduct open market operations every working day as needed starting Feb. 18, extending a period of more frequent operations first announced in late January. Feb. 19 - Yi Gang, a PBOC vice governor, warns that excessive loosening of monetary policies in China would create asset bubbles and increase downward pressure on the yuan. ($1=6.52 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and Lu Jianxin; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)