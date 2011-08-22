BEIJING Aug 22 Chinese Vice Premier Wang Qishan
reaffirmed Beijing's "prudent" monetary policy in remarks
published on Monday, and stressed the need for banks to increase
support for small firms and the agricultural sector.
Despite recent global market turbulence due to worries about
sovereign debt issues and a possible recession in the United
States and Europe, China has so far maintained its monetary
policy stance, although investors have noticed a slower pace of
tightening.
The central bank has refrained from raising banks' required
reserves after increasing it once every month in the first half,
and it last raised interest rates on July 6, the third time this
year.
"Confronted with the extremely complicated and uncertain
global economic situation currently, the key is to successfully
do our own jobs," the official China Securities Journal cited
Wang as saying during a weekend visit to the northwestern
province of Gansu.
"We must carefully handle the relationship between
maintaining stable and fast economic growth, adjusting economic
structure, and managing inflationary expectations, and carefully
implement the prudent monetary policy," Wang said.
He urged banks to meet reasonable financing demand from
small companies and the agricultural sector, and also reminded
them not to expand blindly across the regions.
Wang added that the country would also need to closely
monitor the private lending market as well as banks' wealth
management services, through which Chinese lenders take their
loans off the balance sheet.
(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Ken Wills)