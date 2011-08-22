BEIJING Aug 22 Chinese Vice Premier Wang Qishan reaffirmed Beijing's "prudent" monetary policy in remarks published on Monday, and stressed the need for banks to increase support for small firms and the agricultural sector.

Despite recent global market turbulence due to worries about sovereign debt issues and a possible recession in the United States and Europe, China has so far maintained its monetary policy stance, although investors have noticed a slower pace of tightening.

The central bank has refrained from raising banks' required reserves after increasing it once every month in the first half, and it last raised interest rates on July 6, the third time this year.

"Confronted with the extremely complicated and uncertain global economic situation currently, the key is to successfully do our own jobs," the official China Securities Journal cited Wang as saying during a weekend visit to the northwestern province of Gansu.

"We must carefully handle the relationship between maintaining stable and fast economic growth, adjusting economic structure, and managing inflationary expectations, and carefully implement the prudent monetary policy," Wang said.

He urged banks to meet reasonable financing demand from small companies and the agricultural sector, and also reminded them not to expand blindly across the regions.

Wang added that the country would also need to closely monitor the private lending market as well as banks' wealth management services, through which Chinese lenders take their loans off the balance sheet.

(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Ken Wills)