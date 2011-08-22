* Vice Premier reiterates unchanged monetary policy stance
BEIJING, Aug 22 Chinese Vice Premier Wang Qishan
reaffirmed Beijing was sticking to a "prudent" monetary policy
in remarks published on Monday, and stressed the need for banks
to increase support for small firms and the agricultural sector.
Despite recent global market turbulence due to worries about
sovereign debt issues and fears of a recession in the United
States and Europe, China has so far maintained its monetary
policy stance, although investors have noticed a slower pace of
tightening.
The central bank has refrained from raising banks' required
reserves after increasing them once every month in the first
half, and it last raised interest rates on July 6, the third
time this year.
"Confronted with the extremely complicated and uncertain
global economic situation currently, the key is to successfully
do our own jobs," the official China Securities Journal cited
Wang as saying during a weekend visit to the northwestern Gansu
province.
"We must carefully handle the relationship between
maintaining stable and fast economic growth, adjusting economic
structure, and managing inflationary expectations, and carefully
implement the prudent monetary policy," Wang said.
Wang did not comment directly on interest
rate policy, but Chang Li, a researcher with the
People's Bank of China (PBOC), wrote in an
article in the latest edition of China Finance that the central
bank would not try to bring real interest rates above the level
of inflation by raising benchmark interest rates.
Chang said that raising interest rates in a dramatic
manner would only intensify inflationary expectations among the
general public.
"It's better to say that the central bank should care
about inflation and inflationary expectations among the general
public than that it should care about negative real interest
rates," Chang said.
"In a long-term view...it's impossible for the central
bank to raise benchmark interest rates frequently to solve (the
problem of) negative real interest rates," Chang added.
China's annual inflation quickened to a three-year high
of 6.5 percent in July, while the one-year benchmark deposit
rate was only 3.5 percent.
Vice Premier Wang urged banks to meet reasonable financing
demand from small companies and the agricultural sector and also
reminded lenders not to expand blindly across the regions.
Wang added that the country would also need to closely
monitor the private lending market as well as banks' wealth
management services, through which Chinese lenders take loans
off balance sheets.
In a separate article in the same newspaper, a Chinese
government economist urged a timely shift in monetary policy to
steer growth in the aftermath of the U.S. debt crisis.
"What China needs to do now is to add heat to the domestic
economy, instead of continuing to cool it down," said Wang Jian,
a researcher with the National Development and Reform
Commission, China's top economic planner.
Otherwise, weakening external demand and slowing domestic
investment would make it difficult for China to safeguard an
annual economic growth rate of 7 percent, let alone 8 percent,
he warned.
Without adjustments, more small companies would become
bankrupt, leading to rising unemployment and various social
problems, he warned.
"Looking from whichever aspects, China should end the
monetary tightening policy started last year," he said.
Inflation could edge higher, but Beijing should increase
subsidies for low-income families instead of tightening monetary
policies further, he said.
"In the long run, China must speed up reforms to improve
wealth distribution, while accelerating urbanisation. Only in
these ways can China stimulate domestic demand and make sure it
stands firmly amid the big global crisis," the researcher said.
