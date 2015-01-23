* ECB easing may aid Chinese exports - China c.bank vice
governor
* Says yuan could fall on ECB easing, US policy
normalisation
* Bank regulator says Chinese banks pressured by rising bad
debt
(Adds quotes, details, background)
BEIJING, Jan 23 China's exports might increase
and the yuan currency weaken as side-effects of the European
Central Bank's bond-buying programme of more than one trillion
euros, a senior Chinese central banker said on Friday.
Vice Governor Pan Gongsheng said the ECB's easing combined
with an expected rise in U.S. interest rates by as early as June
could lead the yuan to fall against a rising dollar.
The yuan posted its biggest one-day fall in 10 months on
Friday following news that the ECB will release 60
billion euros into the economy each month.
The yuan, along with most major currencies, has lost ground
against the dollar in recent months.
"The new version of the ECB's quantitative easing will help
stimulate the euro zone's economy, which will help boost
external demand and benefit China's exports," Pan told reporters
at a briefing.
"The ECB's QE plus the Federal Reserve's normalisation of
its quantitative easing policy, could lead to further
strengthening in the dollar. This could in turn increase
pressure on the yuan to depreciate versus the dollar."
Pan did not comment on China's monetary policy outlook, but
said the central bank's injection of cheap short-term loans into
banks via the medium-term lending facility (MLF) will not
replace adjustments in the reserve requirement ratio, or RRR.
The central bank introduced the MLF last year as a new
policy tool to pump cash into the economy.
Pan also said China's first-ever deposit insurance scheme
will soon be in place.
The RRR is the portion of deposits that commercial banks
have to hold at the central bank, and is adjusted by authorities
to manage the amount of cash in the banking system to stoke or
cool the economy.
Expectations are high that China's central bank may lower
interest rates or the RRR in coming weeks after data this week
showed growth in the world's second-largest economy slid to a
24-year low in 2014.
The central bank said a day after the growth report that it
was giving banks another 50 billion yuan ($8.03 billion) worth
of cheap loans through the MLF to increase lending to farmers
and small businesses.
Wang Zhaoxing, vice chairman of China's bank regulator, told
reporters at the same briefing that banks were feeling pressured
from rising bad debt levels, but said the situation remained
under control.
($1 = 0.8814 euros)
($1 = 6.2279 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)