* Monetary policy easing having little effect on growth
* Think-tanks say policymakers looking to step up spending
* Government spending undershot target last year
* Planning agency already speeding up investment projects
By Kevin Yao
BEIJING, May 7 China's leaders, caught off guard
by a sharp economic slowdown and worried about the risk of job
losses, are likely to resort to fiscal stimulus to revive growth
after a run of monetary policy easings proved less effective,
policy insiders said.
The world's second-largest economy grew at an annual 7
percent in the first quarter, the weakest rate since the global
financial crisis, and data since then suggests it has lost
further momentum.
"They are very worried. If they don't take bolder measures,
it will be very hard to achieve the full-year growth target, and
there is risk the slowdown may get out of control," an economist
at a well-connected think-tank said of top policymakers.
"Fiscal policy will become more forceful, and infrastructure
investment will accelerate, while monetary policy will be more
flexible," said the economist.
The Politburo, the ruling Communist Party's top
decision-making body, said last week it would "pay high
attention to the downward pressure on the economy" and pledged
to step up policy "adjustments" by boosting fiscal spending.
The government forecast a budget deficit for 2015 equal to
2.3 percent of GDP, but Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said in March
the real fiscal deficit would be 2.7 percent of GDP, the widest
since 2009, after taking into account unspent amounts from
previously allocated funds.
Last year, government spending rose 8.2 percent, slower than
the 9.5 percent goal.
The emerging view is that the direct impact of government
spending would work where monetary policy, including two cuts in
interest rates and two cuts in bank reserve requirements since
November, has not.
The government is eyeing "a package of measures to stabilise
growth and control risks", said a senior economist at the
cabinet's Development Research Centre think-tank.
"There is no big problem in employment. They (top leaders)
are more worried about financial risks and debt risks."
INVESTMENT PUSH
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the
country's top planning agency, is already speeding up investment
projects in several key sectors, including water conservation,
environmental protection, power grids and health care.
And President Xi Jinping is spearheading the integration of
Beijing with Tianjin and Hebei province, aiming to create a
growth driver similar to the Yangtze River Delta around Shanghai
and Pearl River Delta in Guangdong, the sources said.
The government has said the new metropolis would require
investment of 42 trillion yuan ($6.8 trillion).
"It's hard to boost consumption while external demand is
weak, so the only thing they can do is boost investment," said
Lu Zhengwei, chief economist at Industrial Bank.
The NDRC has been struggling to lure private investment into
such projects, adding more pressure on the government to spend.
Stimulus plans will, nevertheless, be restrained by the fact
that China is still struggling with a mountain of local
government debt from the 4 trillion yuan ($645 billion) stimulus
rolled out in 2008/09 to cushion the impact of the global
crisis.
The Finance Ministry and the NDRC did not immediately return
requests for comment.
Most analysts expect the central bank to ease policy further
to keep liquidity conditions favourable for an increase in
spending, as well as to keep markets fluid amid concerns about
the risk of corporate defaults and a restructuring of local
government debt.
"Monetary policy will still be loosened, and we cannot rule
out another interest rate cut, depending on economic data," said
Lian Ping, chief economist at Bank of Communications.
($1 = 6.1981 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Will Waterman)