* China c.bank says no need to buy securities to ease policy
* Says has other policy tools to increase liquidity
* Says China faces a benign inflation outlook
(Adds quote, details)
BEIJING, May 8 China's central bank does not
need to buy bonds or securities to boost liquidity as
traditional policy tools will do the job, the central bank said
on Friday as it warned of a cloudy economic outlook.
In its quarterly monetary policy report, the People's Bank
of China (PBOC) said it had scope to use a variety of policy
tools to adjust liquidity levels and growth in money supply.
The PBOC's latest denial that it may buy securities to
loosen policy, also known as quantitative easing, came in the
wake of market speculation that such a move was on the cards as
the Chinese economy stutters.
"Currently, there is considerable room for various monetary
policy tools to effectively adjust and provide liquidity, and
there is no need to sharply increase liquidity levels through
quantitative easing," the PBOC said.
Policymakers will use "a variety" of tools to "maintain an
appropriate level in liquidity and achieve reasonable growth in
money supply, credit and social financing", the bank said in the
report that was posted online.
The remarks came just hours after data showed China's import
and export shipments tumbled again in April, badly missing
forecasts and raising concerns that the stumbling Chinese
economy was losing more steam.
That stoked worries that China's economy could cool further
to grow less than 7 percent in the second quarter, for the first
time since the depths of the 2008/09 global financial crisis.
The central bank acknowledged the dangers. It said China had
a benign inflation outlook and that the economy faced
difficulties in the short term. Yet it said the economy was
likely to continue growing at a healthy rate nonetheless.
Using stock phrases to describe its policy stance, the PBOC
said policy would be neither too tight or loose and would be
fine-tuned in a timely manner. Previous policy easing measures
are also expected to gain traction, it said.
To energise the foundering economy, China's central bank has
cut interest rates and relaxed reserve requirements four times
in six months and is widely expected to act again to arrest the
slowdown.
Hurt by a housing slump and faltering growth in exports,
investment and factory output, growth in the world's
second-largest economy cooled to a six-year low of 7 percent in
the first quarter.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick
Macfie)