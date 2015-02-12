BEIJING Feb 12 China aims to keep its economic growth within a reasonable range in 2015, state radio quoted the Politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, as saying on Thursday.

The Politburo also reaffirmed a prudent monetary policy and pro-active fiscal policy this year, but pledged to pre-emptively fine-tune policies.

China's central bank made clear on Tuesday it is ready to fight any downturn in the world's second-largest economy as it warned of strong headwinds to growth and likely anaemic global demand. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)