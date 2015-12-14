BEIJING Dec 14 China's Politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, has promised to keep the country's economic growth within a "reasonable" range in 2016, the official Xinhua news agency said on Monday.

The authorities will "appropriately expand domestic demand" while pushing structural reforms to improve productivity in the long term, Xinhua cited a meeting of the Politburo as saying.

More steps will be taken to help companies lower costs, tackle property inventories and prevent financial risks next year, Xinhua said. (Reporting by China Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Richard Borsuk)