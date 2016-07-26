BEIJING, July 26 China's Politburo, a top
decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, said on
Tuesday that the economy still faces relatively big downward
pressure, state radio reported.
Authorities will continue to implement proactive fiscal
policy and prudent monetary policy, state radio reported, citing
the Politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.
China will keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable, and
will also guide reasonable growth in credit and social
financing, the state radio said.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by
Kim Coghill)